Norway raises spending from oil fund to $44 billion in 2020

05/29/2020 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea

Norway's government has further raised its projected 2020 spending from the country's sovereign wealth fund to 424.6 billion Norwegian crowns (£35.50 billion) from 419.6 billion seen on May 12, it said on Friday.

The so-called structural non-oil deficit corresponds to 4.2% of the fund's Jan. 1 value, making use of a provision in Norway's fiscal framework that allows withdrawals to exceed a 3% cap to counteract economic setbacks.

Before the coronavirus outbreak the government had planned to spend 243.6 billion crowns from the fund.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
