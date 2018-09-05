Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norway's $1 trillion fund to beef up scrutiny on sustainability, ocean pollution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (SWF) CEO Yngve Slyngstad attends a working session during the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1 trillion (781.4 billion pounds) sovereign wealth fund wants companies in which it invests to follow stricter guidelines on global sustainability and strengthen efforts to combat plastic pollution of the oceans, it said on Wednesday.

The fund, the world's largest, invests the revenues of Norway's oil and gas production and is a global investor with stakes in some 9,000 companies across 72 countries.

The fund's ambitions as an investor significantly overlap with the United Nations' goals of achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental development by 2030.

But as a global investor the fund wants to avoid investments in one sector to negatively impact another, so-called externalities, which would hurt the overall value of its portfolio.

"We are a universal investor compared with some investors that narrowly focus on one sector. Externalities will affect (us)," Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund's Chief Corporate Governance Officer, said.

"That is why we are looking at long-term sustainability ... We find the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals are a good framework to look at because they go across many indicators," she told Reuters.

The U.N.'s goals include responsible consumption and production, affordable and clean energy and sustainable life below water.

The fund wants companies' boards to develop strategies to address these goals and it may sell out of companies if it is not satisfied.

"If we believe there isn't a long term sustainable model for various reasons, we will divest from them, like we have done with palm oil and deforestation," Smith Ihenacho said.

The fund issued a separate document on ocean sustainability, which said this could affect companies with a combined value of $56.5 billion, representing about 8 percent of its global equities portfolio.

These companies range from retailers, plastics producers, shipping, fisheries and aquaculture, among others.

The fund's investments in plastics producers alone account for $25.01 billion, or nearly half of the investments affected by its new, so-called "expectation document".

The fund wants the boards of companies that depend, use or affect the oceans to work on reducing the pollution their businesses create.

The fund may also divest from a company if it believes that its business model is not sustainable over the long-term, Smith Ihenacho said.

Norway's economy relies heavily on the oceans, with its major industries -- oil and gas, shipping, fish farming and fishing -- all based offshore. Prime Minister Erna Solberg has made sustainability of the seas a foreign policy priority.

Greenpeace welcomed Wednesday's news, but with reservations.

"We would have liked to see from the expectation paper more specifics on issues like aquaculture, seabed mining and plastic use reduction," said Martin Norman, head of Greenpeace Nordic's sustainable finance campaign.

"But it is clearly a step in the right direction and we look forward to see results of their engagement with companies on ocean sustainability."

(Editing by Kim Coghill, David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pCanada Labor Productivity Climbs 0.7% in 2Q
DJ
02:46pCanada Trade Deficit Narrows in July to C$114 Million
DJ
02:42pBayer cuts forecasts on Monsanto delay as lawsuits pile up
RE
02:42pPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF FINLAND : Sipilä met Argentinian Vice President Garbiela Michetti
PU
02:38pChina central bank to boost support for smaller firms
RE
02:37pGOLDMAN SACHS : drops bitcoin trading plans for now - Business Insider
RE
02:37pNEFCO NORDIC ENVIRONMENT FINANCE : Financial support from Finland for renewable energy development in Ukraine
PU
02:37pNEFCO NORDIC ENVIRONMENT FINANCE : Sweden will scale up support for the development of district heating in Ukraine
PU
02:36pU.S. trade deficit rises to five-month high on declining exports
RE
02:33pENRC wins appeal in legal privilege battle against UK's Serious Fraud Office
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.