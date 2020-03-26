Log in
Norway's $930 billion sovereign fund to name new CEO in turbulent times

03/26/2020 | 04:12am EDT

Norway's central bank has appointed a new chief executive for the country's $930 billion sovereign wealth fund and will reveal the name later on Thursday, along with an update on its recent performance, Norges Bank said in a statement.

The value of the fund, the largest of its kind, has fallen 20% in recent weeks, and the long-awaited appointment of a new CEO comes at a turbulent time for financial markets amid the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in the price of crude oil.

The current CEO, Yngve Slyngstad, announced last October that he would step down after 12 years on the job, during which the value rose sharply thanks to rising stock markets and solid income from Norway's oil and gas industry.

Formally known as Norges Bank Investment Management, a unit of the central bank, the asset manager places proceeds from Norway's oil and gas industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty and Raissa Kasolowsky)

