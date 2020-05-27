Log in
Norway's April retail sales soar despite pandemic

05/27/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Norwegian retail sales soared in April, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, defying expectations of a decline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales jumped 4.8% after declining by 0.9% in March, while economists polled by Reuters on average had anticipated a fall of 2.5%.

"More time spent at home and a stop in foreign travels have affected the shopping pattern," Statistics Norway (SSB) said in a statement.

"The strong growth in retail trade suggest that Norwegians have changed their consumption pattern in the direction of spending less on services, and more on certain retail goods," it added.

The largest increase came at stores selling building materials, followed by stores selling sporting equipment and boats. Clothing stores, flower shops, e-commerce and furniture shops also saw an increase, SSB said.

The crown currency strengthened slightly against the euro following the 0600 GMT data release.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)

