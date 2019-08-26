Norway's Largest Pension Fund Pressures Companies, Investors Over Amazon Fires

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
Norway's Largest Pension Fund Pressures Companies, Investors Over Amazon Fires
0
08/26/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
1.02%
37.81
-8.64%
BUNGE LTD
0.54%
53.51
-0.41%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
-14.39%
358.5
-3.33%
LONDON COFFEE
-1.07%
1765
0.00%
LONDON SUGAR
-0.54%
310.5
-7.04%
NEW YORK COCOA
0.36%
2208
-8.72%
NEW YORK COTTON
-1.53%
57.97
-19.82%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
-19.49%
473
-7.15%
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13p
Communications Services up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11p
Trump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:11p
Trump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat--7th Update
DJ
05:11p
Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
05:11p
Tech Up on Trade-Talk Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09p
AIR CANADA'S PLANNED TRANSAT TIE-UP RAISES ISSUES OF PUBLIC INTEREST
: minister
RE
05:04p
South Korea consumer sentiment, inflation views dive ahead of rate meeting
RE
05:02p
Financials Up as Emphasis Shifts From Trade to Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59p
Consumer Cos Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55p
Treasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2
VONOVIA SE
: VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
: Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
: ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
More news
HOT NEWS
PEPSICO
+2.66%
Doritos Bets Consumers Will Recognize the Brand in Its Logo-Free Ad
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB.
+3.28%
Bristol-Myers Shares Rise After Amgen Says It Will Acquire Celgene's Otezla
AMGEN
+3.18%
Amgen to Buy Celgene's Otezla for $13.4 Billion
TOKIO MARINE HOLDING.
-2.05%
Tokio Marine : Malaysia's RHB Bank aims to complete sale of insurance unit by March-end
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
-2.51%
Tencent : Naspers' Prosus Q2 profit up 31% on Tencent stake - prospectus
SALESFORCE.COM
+2.36%
Salesforce com : Correction to Salesforce Article on Thursday
More news
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Slave