Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norway sovereign wealth fund to divest oil explorers, keep refiners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign fund will divest from companies that are solely dedicated to oil and gas exploration and production, while maintaining stakes in refiners and other downstream firms, the country's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Norway's Parliament earlier this year endorsed a plan to cut some oil firms from the fund's portfolio, but it was left to the government to define the scope of the exclusion.

The move will partly shift the rainy day fund away from oil and gas, as called for by the central bank, which had originally sought to cut all petroleum producers in order to better protect the country from a potential future fall in prices.

The decision to divest affects the fund's holdings in some 95 companies, with the value of its stakes amounting to around 54 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.92 billion) as of mid-September of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

An earlier decision to maintain investments in so-called integrated oil majors, including Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, remains in force and was not part of the latest review.

Norway, Europe's second-largest producer of oil and gas after Russia, saves proceeds from its petroleum industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate in what has become the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.

The government opposed a full ban, arguing that major oil firms have the scale and technological ability to shift towards renewable energy.

The divestments would take place gradually and over time, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.31% 514.2 Delayed Quote.4.00%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.00% 11.96 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
EQUINOR ASA 0.72% 174.3 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM -1.15% 291.9 Delayed Quote.33.83%
PREMIER OIL PLC -1.05% 77.12 Delayed Quote.17.12%
REPSOL -0.24% 14.305 End-of-day quote.1.85%
TOTAL -1.14% 47.34 Real-time Quote.3.69%
TULLOW OIL -0.79% 212.2 Delayed Quote.19.43%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.56% 32.2 End-of-day quote.2.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Weselowski Inks Deal With Thunder
PU
07:08pHARDSHIP PROTECTION IS YOUR RIGHT, USE IT IF YOU NEED IT : Aer
PU
07:02pWEAK OIL PRICES HIT EXXON'S THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS : filing
RE
06:58pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Six Financial Institutions to Pay Total of More Than $6 Million for Reporting Failures
PU
06:56pUAW rejects new GM offer as strike forces 6,000 Mexico layoffs
RE
06:55pVisa, Mastercard reconsider backing Facebook's Libra - WSJ
RE
06:52pNorway sovereign wealth fund to divest oil explorers, keep refiners
RE
06:43pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Shaw emphasizes the need for businesses to become formal
PU
06:38pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Trader to Pay $160,000 for Making Misrepresentations to Futures Commission Merchants
PU
05:53pDeere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Visa, Mastercard reconsider backing Facebook's Libra - WSJ
2WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
3MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : MAOYE INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
4BMW AG : BMW : Heading for freedom in the BMW Isetta.
5ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group