Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norway wealth fund backs Barclays climate goals amid investor pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 03:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank office is seen at Canary Wharf in London

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will vote in favour of a resolution committing Barclays to tackling climate change at the bank's annual general meeting on May 7, instead of a separate shareholder one, the fund said on Friday.

The resolution was put forward by the bank's board in response to pressure from investors and the campaign group ShareAction which had put forward its own resolution.

The Norway wealth fund holds a 2.94% stake in Barclays which was worth $1.2 billion at the end of 2019.

"We expect all companies in our portfolio to be transparent about their strategy for calculating, disclosing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and value chain," the fund said in a statement.

"The exact nature of implementation, such as the magnitude, frameworks and timelines for emissions reduction, should be determined by the board and management," it added.

Barclays will pledge to be a "net zero" emissions bank by 2050, to set a strategy for transitioning its provision of financial services to align with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement, and to report annually on progress.

British non-governmental organisation Share Action was calling on investors to also back its own resolution to ensure the bank actually stops financing carbon emitters rather than just taking offsetting measures.

Norway's wealth fund has long been pushing for the firms it invests in to disclose non-financial data, such as greenhouse gas emissions, and to find out how resilient their businesses would be to various climate change scenarios.

Except for Share Action's resolution, the fund would back all the other resolutions presented at Barclays' AGM, it said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aECB says virus may hobble euro area growth until 2022
RE
04:24aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Alternative scenarios for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity in the euro area
PU
04:20aSpain's GDP to contract 9.2% in 2020 - economy minister
RE
04:19aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Speaks with President Martín Vizcarra of Peru on the Phone
PU
04:13aAustralian PM's call for virus inquiry may harm long-term China trade - business leaders
RE
03:54aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Farmland pollinators
PU
03:54aBeef Week 2020 roundup
PU
03:50aRobots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels
RE
03:50aNorway wealth fund backs Barclays climate goals amid investor pressure
RE
03:49aEuro stays quiet on Europe's day off; Australian dollar sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group