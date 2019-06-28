Norway wealth fund to map phase out of oil producers and explorers from investments - finmin
06/28/2019 | 05:27am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1 trillion (789.33 billion pounds) sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, must assess how the planned phase out of exploration and production companies from its investments will be conducted, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The ministry also requested the wealth fund to review and describe its efforts related to climate risk in its investments, it said in statement.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)