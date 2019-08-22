Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Drilling permit for well 32/4-2 in production licence 921

22/08/2019 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 32/4-2, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 32/4-2 will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 60°30'37.36'N and 4°9'18.03'E.

The drilling programme for the well relates to the drilling of wildcat well 32/4-2 in production licence 921. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 per cent. The other licensees are Petoro AS (20 per cent), DNO Norge AS (15 per cent) and Lundin Norge AS (15 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of part of block 32/4 and part of block 32/7. The well will be drilled about 28 kilometres southeast of the Troll field.

Production licence 921 was awarded on 2 March 2018 in APA 2017 on the Norwegian shelf. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact Per Henning Sæle Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

