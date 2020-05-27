Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S in production licence 644

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:33am EDT
Drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S in production licence 644

27/05/2020 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted OMV Norge AS a drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 6506/11-12 S will be drilled from the Island Innovator drilling facility in position 65°08'48.29'N and 06°20'32.24'E.

The drilling programme for well 6506/11-12 S relates to the drilling of an appraisal well in production licence 644. OMV Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 30 per cent. The other licensees are Equinor (40 per cent), DNO (20 per cent) and Spirit Energy (10 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6506/8, 6506/10 and 6506/11. The well will be drilled about 4 kilometres west of the Morvin field.

Production licence 644 was awarded on 3 February 2012 (APA 2011). This is the second exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact
Per Henning Sæle

Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 27/05/2020

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aEUROGAS : Vision for an Integrated Energy System
PU
06:55aKey spending in Japan's second stimulus package of $1.1 trillion
RE
06:54aEU to unveil massive stimulus plan for post-coronavirus recovery
RE
06:48aEXCLUSIVE : Google faces antitrust case in India over payments app - sources
RE
06:36aChina to increase international flights if virus under control - regulator
RE
06:33aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S in production licence 644
PU
06:31aEU exec to propose 1.1 trillion euros budget for bloc in 2021-27
RE
06:31aAdministrators deny South African Airways set to start flying
RE
06:29aEU exec to offer 500 billion euros in grants, 250 billion in loans in COVID recovery - sources
RE
06:29aEU to propose Italy, Spain get lion's share of recovery fund - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
3ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : ST JAMES PLACE : net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group