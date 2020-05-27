Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S in production licence 644

27/05/2020 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted OMV Norge AS a drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 6506/11-12 S will be drilled from the Island Innovator drilling facility in position 65°08'48.29'N and 06°20'32.24'E.

The drilling programme for well 6506/11-12 S relates to the drilling of an appraisal well in production licence 644. OMV Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 30 per cent. The other licensees are Equinor (40 per cent), DNO (20 per cent) and Spirit Energy (10 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6506/8, 6506/10 and 6506/11. The well will be drilled about 4 kilometres west of the Morvin field.

Production licence 644 was awarded on 3 February 2012 (APA 2011). This is the second exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Contact Per Henning Sæle Tel: +47 51 87 64 52

Updated: 27/05/2020

