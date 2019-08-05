Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Dry well near the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea – 6608/11-9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 03:00am EDT
Dry well near the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea - 6608/11-9

05/08/2019 Capricorn Norge AS, operator of production licence 842, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 6608/11-9.

The well was drilled about 13 kilometres northeast of the Norne field and 200 kilometres west of Sandnessjøen.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Rogn formation). The secondary exploration target for the well was to examine reservoir development in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (intra Melke formation sandstones).

The Rogn formation was not present in the primary target. In the secondary target, 118 metres with alternating layers of clay stone, siltstone and sandstone was encountered in the Melke formation, where about 40 metres was sandstone with moderate reservoir quality.

There are no traces of petroleum in the well. The well is dry.

Data has been collected. This is the first exploration well in production licence 842. The licence was awarded in APA 2015.

Well 6608/11-9 was drilled to a vertical depth of 1676 metres below the sea surface, and was terminated in the Not formation in the Middle Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 378 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6608/11-9 was drilled by the Transocean Arctic drilling facility, which will now drill production wells on the Dvalin field in production licence 435 in the Norwegian Sea, where DEA Norge AS is the operator.

Contact
Bjørn Rasen

Tel: +47 51 87 60 00

Updated: 05/08/2019

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aSTANDARD CHARTERED : We've completed our first joint transaction on blockchain platform with Linklogis
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:00aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Dry well near the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea – 6608/11-9
PU
02:57aJapan signals it will act to curb any excessive yen rises
RE
02:51aOil prices fall as trade tensions hit demand outlook
RE
02:48aAsia stocks at six-month lows, yuan slumps as investors flee to safety
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aAsia stocks at six-month lows, yuan slumps as investors flee to safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group