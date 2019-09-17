Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Gas discovery south of the Marulk field in the Norwegian Sea – 6507/2-5 S

17/09/2019 Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 942, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 6507/2-5 S.

The well was drilled about 12 kilometres southwest of the Marulk field, 38 kilometres southwest of the Norne installation, 20 kilometres northwest of the Skarv installation and about 140 kilometres west of Brønnøysund.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Garn and Ile formations). In addition, reservoir and fluid data were to be collected from the Lysing formation in the Upper Cretaceous.

Well 6507/2-5 S encountered a total gas column of 40 metres in the Garn and Not formations, of which 30 metres of sandstones mainly of moderate reservoir quality in the Garn formation and tight sandstones in the Not formation.

The Ile formation is tight and aquiferous. The gas/water contact was not encountered. As expected, the Lysing formation is aquiferous, and data was collected as planned.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 8 and 14 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents.

The licensees in production licence 942 will consider follow-up of the discovery, and will determine whether further appraisal is needed.

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive volumes of data have been acquired and samples have been taken.

Well 6507/2-5 S is the first exploration well in production licence 942, which was awarded in APA 2017.

The well was drilled to vertical and measured depths of 4147 and 4191 metres below the sea surface, and it was terminated in the Tilje formation in the Lower Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 332 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6507/2-5 S was drilled by the West Phoenix drilling facility, which will now move on to drilling assignments in the UK sector.

Contact Eldbjørg Vaage Melberg Tel: +47 51 87 61 00

Updated: 17/09/2019

Send to a friend

Share on Facebook

Share on LinkedIn

Print