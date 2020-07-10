Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Licensees on the Grane field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:06am EDT
Licensees on the Grane field

One of many wells drilled on Grane. (Illustration: Equinor)

10/07/2020 Since its start-up in 2003, the Grane field in the central part of the North Sea has been among the fields on the Norwegian Shelf that have produced the most.

Operator Equinor has worked systematically on improved recovery alongside its partners Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips, including through the application of new technology. Import of gas for injection, advanced well design, use of interdisciplinary reservoir modelling, repeated seismic monitoring using permanent cables on the seabed (PRM) and optimisation of the production strategy have, overall, contributed to improve recovery.

The entire original recoverable PDO volume of 112 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalents (Sm3 o.e.) was produced by the end of 2017, almost 10 years ahead of the original plan. Current total recoverable reserves on the field are estimated at more than 150 million Sm3 o.e., about 38 million Sm3 o.e. more than when the development plan was approved.

Grane is now producing about 90,000 barrels of oil per day. The oil on the field is relatively heavy and viscous, compared with other oil types on the Norwegian Shelf. At year-end, Grane had a recovery factor of more than 56 per cent. Future production plans aim for an increase up to as much as 72 per cent. This will be achieved by drilling even more wells, which demands thorough planning and acquisition of seismic for many years to come.

In the opinion of the jury, the licensees have maintained focus on long-term, good resource management, in part by demonstrating the courage and willingness to drill demanding and advanced wells. This has laid the foundation for the field to achieve its ambitious production targets for the future.

Updated: 10/07/2020

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aThe African Union and African Electronic Trade Group launch “SOKOKUU”
PU
10:35aCANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after domestic unemployment rate in June falls
RE
10:32aU.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall; underlying inflation stabilizing
RE
10:32aDUTCH PM RUTTE : Will seek guarantees on budget reforms at eu talks on recovery fund next week
RE
10:31aS.Africa's Denel seeks to revise bailout conditions to survive
RE
10:31aSouth africa's denel needs to use some promised bailout funds to generate revenues not repay debts in order to survive, says ceo
RE
10:20aAAIS AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE SERVICES : Minnesota Issues Guidance and Data Call in Light of Recent Social Unrest
PU
10:18aTAKE FIVE : A bull with underlying health conditions
RE
10:16aThe Hidden Heterogeneity of Inflation Expectations and its Implications
PU
10:11aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO GEORGIA : EU Delegation Newsletter, 10 July 2020, No 4
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group