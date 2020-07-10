Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Licensees on the Grane field

One of many wells drilled on Grane. (Illustration: Equinor)

10/07/2020 Since its start-up in 2003, the Grane field in the central part of the North Sea has been among the fields on the Norwegian Shelf that have produced the most.

Operator Equinor has worked systematically on improved recovery alongside its partners Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips, including through the application of new technology. Import of gas for injection, advanced well design, use of interdisciplinary reservoir modelling, repeated seismic monitoring using permanent cables on the seabed (PRM) and optimisation of the production strategy have, overall, contributed to improve recovery.

The entire original recoverable PDO volume of 112 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalents (Sm3 o.e.) was produced by the end of 2017, almost 10 years ahead of the original plan. Current total recoverable reserves on the field are estimated at more than 150 million Sm3 o.e., about 38 million Sm3 o.e. more than when the development plan was approved.

Grane is now producing about 90,000 barrels of oil per day. The oil on the field is relatively heavy and viscous, compared with other oil types on the Norwegian Shelf. At year-end, Grane had a recovery factor of more than 56 per cent. Future production plans aim for an increase up to as much as 72 per cent. This will be achieved by drilling even more wells, which demands thorough planning and acquisition of seismic for many years to come.

In the opinion of the jury, the licensees have maintained focus on long-term, good resource management, in part by demonstrating the courage and willingness to drill demanding and advanced wells. This has laid the foundation for the field to achieve its ambitious production targets for the future.

