Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : Suggest candidate for improved recovery award

07/10/2019 Who's the best at improved recovery? Suggest who you think should win the IOR award 2020. The deadline is 1 March 2020.

Every other year we present the IOR award at ONS. IOR stands for improved oil recovery.

You can nominate projects, companies, production licences or people who create added value on the Norwegian shelf htorugh the use of of technology and work on improved recovery.

In 2018 licensees for the Alvheim field won the award. See all winners.

Nominate your candidate for the IOR award 2020 by 1 March 2020.

We look forward to receving many good suggestions!

Updated: 07/10/2019

