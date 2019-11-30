Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Norwegian bank DNB's shares drop 6% on Namibia investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 03:41am EST

Shares in Norwegian bank DNB plunged more than 6% on Friday after the country's white-collar crime unit launched an investigation into its handling of payments to Namibia from Iceland's biggest fishing company.

The fishing firm, Samherji, and DNB, Norway's biggest bank, have both denied wrongdoing.

The investigation follows a report by Iceland's public broadcaster this month that said the fishing company had made illicit payments worth millions of dollars to secure fishing quotas in Namibia.

Namibia's biggest corruption scandal has led to the arrest of its former justice and fisheries ministers and cast a shadow over the country's ruling party ahead of this week's presidential and parliamentary elections.

On Friday, a Namibian magistrate ruled that former justice minister Sakeus Shanghala and former fisheries minister Bernardt Esau, who were arrested along with four others, would stay in jail over the weekend ahead of their bail application on Monday.

The six are charged with money laundering, fraud and corruptly using state office to obtain gratifications.

The two South African lawyers representing the six were also arrested on Friday for entering Namibia illegally. They pled guilty, paid a N$10,000 ($680) fine and were released.

"They testified under oath that they were not threatened or forced to plead guilty," said advocate Esi Schimming-Chase.

The lawyers, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, have previously represented former South African President Jacob Zuma in various cases linked to government mismanagement.

NORDIC LINK

Long regarded as only a minor risk issue for Nordic banks, economic crime has become a major concern over the past two years after money laundering scandals at Danske Bank and Swedbank.

While shares in Danske and Swedbank have plunged since 2017, falling by 65% and 47% respectively, DNB has traded near its record high in recent months and is still only 11% off its 2019 peak hit on Oct. 28.

The investigation is still in an early phase, Norwegian police said.

Separately, Sweden's central bank said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund would examine efforts by Nordic banks and regulators to stop money laundering in Baltic countries.

($1 = 14.7080 Namibian dollars)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Additional reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa in Windhoek; Editing by David Goodman and David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH -0.34% 55.03 Delayed Quote.23.39%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -1.01% 56.05 Delayed Quote.417.54%
DNB ASA -6.44% 154.8 Delayed Quote.12.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aNorwegian bank DNB's shares drop 6% on Namibia investigation
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:36aFacebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
02:35aFacebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
01:33aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Governor in the memory of the pledge of allegiance
PU
11/29China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline
DJ
11/29China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
RE
11/29China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
RE
11/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's manufacturing PMI edges up in November
PU
11/29NIKKEI : Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
3TECH DATA CORPORATION : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
4CRUDE OIL : Vietnam signs crude oil supply deal for 2020 with SOCAR
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Executes Previously Announced Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group