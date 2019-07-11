Norwegian bank DNB sees growth in all areas as second quarter in line

DNB's net interest income rose to 9.6 billion crowns (£896 million) in the second quarter, up from 9.1 billion crowns at the same time a year ago, and just below the average forecast of 9.7 billion crowns from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

DNB overtook Nordea as the region's biggest bank by market capitalisation in June thanks to a prospering Norwegian economy, by making its operations more efficient and by avoiding the money-laundering scandals that have knocked some of its peers.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, DNB's market capitalisalion was 27.09 billion euros ($30.53 billion), compared with 27.02 billion euros for Nordea.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)