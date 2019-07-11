Log in
Norwegian bank DNB sees growth in all areas as second quarter in line

07/11/2019 | 02:23am EDT
A view of DNB bank's local office in Riga

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's DNB, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, said it had seen growth in all business areas as it reported second-quarter results that were in line with expectations on Thursday.

DNB's net interest income rose to 9.6 billion crowns (£896 million) in the second quarter, up from 9.1 billion crowns at the same time a year ago, and just below the average forecast of 9.7 billion crowns from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

DNB overtook Nordea as the region's biggest bank by market capitalisation in June thanks to a prospering Norwegian economy, by making its operations more efficient and by avoiding the money-laundering scandals that have knocked some of its peers.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, DNB's market capitalisalion was 27.09 billion euros ($30.53 billion), compared with 27.02 billion euros for Nordea.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -0.64% 163 Delayed Quote.17.99%
