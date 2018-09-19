Nosocomial Pneumonia - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on nosocomial
pneumonia. The report includes a comprehensive research on the
pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies
within the defined data collection period for the treatment of
nosocomial pneumonia. The report also includes a study of the pipeline
molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials,
discovery, and pre-clinical.
Nosocomial pneumonia: An overview
Nosocomial pneumonia is an acute lower respiratory tract infection.
Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) or nosocomial pneumonia refers to
pneumonia attracted by a patient in a hospital at least two to three
days after being admitted. HAP can be caused by a variety of pathogens,
including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and methicillin-resistant
S.aureus (MRSA). There are two types of nosocomial pneumonia, namely
ventilator-associated pneumonia and healthcare-associated pneumonia.
There are numerous symptoms of nosocomial pneumonia such as common cold,
sore throat, and stuffy and runny nose, cough with greenish or pus-like
phlegm, fever and chills, malaise, and mild headache, loss of appetite,
nausea, and shortness of breath.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these
were 157,5000 HCAP cases reported in the US in 2011.
Nosocomial pneumonia: Segmentation of pipeline
molecules
Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different
phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of
administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality,
and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug
pipeline, the most preferred therapeutic modality remains the small
molecule, with around 64% of the pipeline molecules administered through
this mode.
Between companies and institutions, companies led the drug development
space for the treatment of nosocomial pneumonia. Some of the key players
include Basilea, Pharmaceutica, MedImmune, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and
Spero Therapeutics.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
1. Scope of the Report
2. Regulatory Framework
3. Drug Development Landscape
4. Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
Route of administration
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Mechanism of action
5. Recruitment Strategies
-
Geographical coverage
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
6. Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules
