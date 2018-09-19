Nosocomial Pneumonia - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on nosocomial pneumonia. The report includes a comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period for the treatment of nosocomial pneumonia. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.

Nosocomial pneumonia: An overview

Nosocomial pneumonia is an acute lower respiratory tract infection. Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) or nosocomial pneumonia refers to pneumonia attracted by a patient in a hospital at least two to three days after being admitted. HAP can be caused by a variety of pathogens, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and methicillin-resistant S.aureus (MRSA). There are two types of nosocomial pneumonia, namely ventilator-associated pneumonia and healthcare-associated pneumonia. There are numerous symptoms of nosocomial pneumonia such as common cold, sore throat, and stuffy and runny nose, cough with greenish or pus-like phlegm, fever and chills, malaise, and mild headache, loss of appetite, nausea, and shortness of breath.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these were 157,5000 HCAP cases reported in the US in 2011.

Nosocomial pneumonia: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality, and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred therapeutic modality remains the small molecule, with around 64% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Between companies and institutions, companies led the drug development space for the treatment of nosocomial pneumonia. Some of the key players include Basilea, Pharmaceutica, MedImmune, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Spero Therapeutics.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Regulatory Framework

3. Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

4. Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration

Therapeutic modality

Mechanism of action

5. Recruitment Strategies

Geographical coverage

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

6. Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

