Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nosto Expands Its AI-Powered Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion & Beauty Retail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

NEW YORK and HELSINKI, Finland, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nosto, a leader in ecommerce personalization and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for retail, today launched its new Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion and Beauty Retail. The new offering delivers major enhancements to Nosto’s AI-powered functionality such as incorporating offline and mobile data into real time predictive product recommendations, automated look-book fashion merchandising so consumers can “shop the look”, and quicker deployment on more enterprise platforms using Nosto’s patented onboarding technology. Retailers can also gain access to more powerful omni-channel micro-segmentation customer capabilities with a complete 360 customer view, full dynamic content personalization, and native app delivery of personalization utilizing new GraphQL technology. These tools are critical for today’s enterprise fashion retailers and also provide an elevated shopping experience for today’s on the go shopper.

Nosto will offer the new Enterprise Suite for Fashion and Beauty Retail across existing platforms such as Shopify Plus and Magento Enterprise, in addition to releasing a certified Salesforce Commerce Cloud (formerly Demandware) integration cartridge. The new offering targets large and fast growing ecommerce global retailers in the fashion and beauty industries that do more than $100M in online revenue and will enable Nosto to even better serve their existing 2,500 retail customers.

“As a global brand on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, we needed a complete 1:1 personalization solution that could handle the demands of our business,” says Marcos Rios, Senior Ecommerce Manager at Dermalogica. “Personalization is key for Dermalogica and we have chosen Nosto because of how robust Nosto's recommendations are on leveraging AI and multiple partner technologies such as user generated content and reviews. We're truly excited about the potential impact to the growth of our digital commerce business.” 

In advance of the release, Nosto conducted a global analysis of 1.19B site visits by fashion consumers over the three busiest shopping months of the year. While shoppers may be addicted to browsing on social media, visits to social media sites do not directly result in high sales conversions. The data underlined the importance of enterprise retailers focusing on their core properties physical, web and mobile - to boost conversion. Specifically:

  • Only 6% of fashion retailer traffic is driven by paid placements on social media.
  • Mobile rules in enterprise fashion  — 76% of large fashion retailer traffic is mobile vs 61% of small fashion retailer traffic — a 13 percentage point gap.
  • 64% of large fashion retailer orders are on mobile versus 53% for smaller fashion retailers.
  • The largest fashion retailers generate 59% of total order value on mobile.

“Nosto is widely recognized in the ecommerce industry as a thought-leader in algorithmic machine learning for online retail, and in the last few years we’ve developed predictive algorithms and revenue optimization tools that has delivered enterprise-grade personalization to millions of consumers for over 2,500 retailers,” says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto. “In the last few years, large enterprise fashion and beauty retailers have requested that Nosto develop an enterprise edition and we’re proud to announce its release with unparalleled functionalities for fashion.”

About Nosto
Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touch point, across every device. An AI-Powered Personalization Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading commerce brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in Helsinki, Berlin, Stockholm, London, New York, Los Angeles and Paris. More information can be found at http://www.nosto.com.

Media Contact: 
Kristen Grossi
talkTECH
Kristen@talkTECHcomm.com
310.994.6441

NOSTO-logo-horizontal-PRIMARY.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Oman Awards Onshore Block 72 to Occidental
AQ
05:36aPLDT : Smart record fastest network speed
AQ
05:36aNISSAN MOTOR : used EV Batteries Power Camper Concept
AQ
05:36aFortum to Build Fourth Solar Power Plant in India
DJ
05:35aCK INFRASTRUCTURE : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities For The Month Ended 28th February, 2019 (PDF)
PU
05:35aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC
PU
05:35aGIVAUDAN : unveils Sensityl™, a sustainable concentrate of marine biotechnology for cosmetics that also influences consumers' mood
PU
05:35aAIRASIA BERHAD : Quản lý đặt chỗ các chuyến bay AirAsia được thực hiện qua kênh Traveloka
PU
05:35aHSBC : Waiver granted pursuant to Rule 13.36(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules relating to contingent convertible securities - English
PU
05:35aJ D PROPERTIES : Manara starts Investment Gateway Bahrain Phase Two work
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
2World shares edge higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Global miners flock to Toronto as buyout buzz spreads
5HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - options

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.