Nosto Launches A/B Testing & Optimization To Make Personalization Testing Easy for Ecommerce Retailers

10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nosto, a global leader in ecommerce personalization and artificial intelligence for retail, is today announcing the general release of its A/B Testing & Optimization (ABTO) solution. The new offering enables digital retailers to execute, optimize, and learn from sophisticated A/B and multivariate tests across Nosto’s complete set of onsite personalization products. They can test the performance of multiple variations of elements such as personalized recommendations, banner images, or call-to-action copy, across any number of pages.

According to Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto, what really sets the new solution apart from others is its ability to provide retailers with deep ecommerce-specific insights that show the impact of different personalization strategies down to the individual product, brand, and content level.

“Most other testing solutions used in retail just tell you a test winner — but they don’t tell you why it won. Nosto’s solution gives retailers much deeper insight by showing how each variable tested affects the sales of specific products and brands for different customer segments. This helps generate further hypotheses for testing and informs retailers’ broader merchandising strategy.”

Emily Andrews, the VP of Ecommerce at fashion brand Cynthia Rowley, said “Nosto's A/B Testing and Optimization allowed our team to quickly test different personalization strategies and learn valuable insights. We saw an 18% uplift in conversion on a single test — it was incredibly easy to set up and deploy. The tool automatically switched over the majority of the traffic to the winning variation freeing us from having to constantly monitor test results.”

Platform enhancements announced today include:

  1. Campaign & Experience Testing: Nosto’s solution enables merchants to launch both powerful multivariate experience tests across multiple pages and site elements, as well as simpler A/B and split tests that compare the performance of individual campaign elements on a page, all with the same easy-to-use interface.
  2. Merchandising Insights:  Nosto is the only personalization solution on the market that enables merchants to discover actionable insights into which products and brands consumers are most likely to purchase via test results. Unlike other testing solutions which simply show which variation won, Nosto helps merchants understand how different imagery, copy, and calls-to-action affect the sales of their actual product catalogue. These insights then enable merchants to target customers who take certain onsite actions with specific products and brand content they have an affinity for, further increasing the impact of their investment in personalization.
  3. Continuous Optimization: A/B testing in ecommerce typically involves some amount of revenue loss as both losing and winning winning variants are required to shown to a proportion of visitors for the period of a test. Nosto minimizes revenue loss with sophisticated machine learning algorithms that adjust the flow of site traffic to the highest performing test variations in real-time as soon as tests start to show statistically significant results. This reduces risk in testing, ensuring that low performing variations have minimal negative impact on a retailer’s business, and helps merchants “set and forget” tests with the comfort that the best version of their site is showing to each shopper at any point in time.

“At Nosto we’re constantly pushing ourselves to see how else we can help retailers create even better and more effective personalized shopping experiences that ultimately help drive more sales,” said Lofgren. “In this regard, A/B Testing & Optimization was a natural next step for us. And we’re pleased that it successfully satisfies the three clear goals we set for it when we started: it offers actionable, granular ecommerce-level insights that allow personalized experiences to be successively refined and optimized; it is easy to use for ecommerce professionals while meeting the standards of seasoned data analysts; and it minimizes the revenue loss from each test, addressing a long standing concern about A/B testing among ecommerce marketers.”

About Nosto
Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touch point, across every device. An AI-Powered Personalization Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading commerce brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in Helsinki, Berlin, Stockholm, London, New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

Media Contact:
Uday Radia
Cloudnine PR
uradia@cloudninepr.com

Primary Logo


