Not Good At This Time' : Recent Strains in U.S.-Turkey Relations

By Dion Nissenbaum

President Trump said on Friday he was imposing tariffs against Turkey, during an impasse over an imprisoned American evangelical pastor accused of espionage by Ankara.

When he took office, Mr. Trump aimed to improve relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after years of strained ties during the Obama administration. He publicly praised Mr. Erdogan last month when the two met at the NATO summit in Brussels.

But relations between the U.S. and Turkey have been eroding.

"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.

Here's a look at the issues dividing the NATO allies.

Andrew Brunson

Mr. Brunson, a Protestant pastor who ran a church on Turkey's Aegean coast for two decades, was detained in October 2016 in a sweeping crackdown after Turkish soldiers tried and failed to topple Mr. Erdogan. Turkish officials accused Mr. Brunson of aiding both the people blamed for orchestrating the coup and Kurdish separatists battling for more rights. The U.S. has denounced the charges as baseless and demanded Mr. Brunson's immediate return.

Mr. Brunson's fate -- he is now held under house arrest -- has been a cause célèbre for evangelical Christians and a priority for Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Last week, the U.S. imposed economic sanctions on two top Turkish ministers and accused them of human rights abuses. Talks earlier this week in Washington failed to secure a breakthrough, setting the stage for new punitive steps.

Syria

Turkey has repeatedly clashed with the U.S. over its policy in Syria, where the American military works hand-in-hand with Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists.

Early in his tenure, Mr. Trump angered Turkey by approving plans to arm the Syrian Kurdish forces. Turkey responded by launching a military operation in Turkey that undermined U.S.-led efforts to fight Islamic State. Turkey and the U.S. have worked out an uneasy alliance in Syria, where the two NATO partners now carry out coordinated patrols in contentious areas to try to ease tensions. But Turkey could make problems worse by targeting Kurdish fighters in Syria that work directly with U.S. forces, putting them at risk.

Incirlik

The U.S. military and its NATO allies use Turkey's Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey to carry out airstrikes against Islamic State. The base has been central to the U.S.-led effort to defeat the militant group, and securing approval from Ankara to use Incirlik in 2015 was a difficult negotiation. Turkish nationalists have long pushed Mr. Erdogan to kick the U.S. out of the base and end the agreement. Until now, Turkey hasn't taken any steps to force the U.S. to leave. But the base remains one of the biggest pieces of leverage Turkey has over the U.S.

Fethullah Gulen

The U.S. is home to Fethullah Gulen, an aging Turkish cleric whom Turkey has accused of orchestrating the failed July 2016 coup. Once a close ally of Mr. Erdogan, Mr. Gulen had a falling out with the Turkish leader in 2013 when supporters of the cleric were accused of leading an anticorruption probe that threatened to bring down the government.

Mr. Gulen lives a reclusive life on a Pennsylvania compound. After the failed 2016 coup, Mr. Erdogan and Turkish leaders demanded the U.S. send Mr. Gulen back to Turkey to face charges that he organized the failed putsch from afar. Mr. Gulen has denied the charges, and the U.S. has repeatedly rebuffed Turkey's requests to send the Turkish cleric back.

Halkbank

The U.S. and Turkey are at odds over American investigations into the Turkish banking system. One Turkish banker, Mehmet Atilla, is serving a 32-month prison sentence in the U.S. for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. A witness in the case was Reza Zarrab, an ally of Mr. Erdogan who was arrested in March 2016 when he flew to the U.S. Mr. Zarrab agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and helped put Mr. Atilla behind bars.

The U.S. and Turkey have been in prolonged negotiations over a major fine against Halkbank, where Mr. Atilla worked, but the talks have stalled. Halkbank, one of Turkey's largest, is also facing further investigation in the U.S.

Erdogan's Bodyguards

When Mr. Erdogan came to Washington last year, he was met by protesters angry over his policies toward the Kurdish minority and his domestic crackdown on dissent. During the protest, members of Mr. Erdogan's security detail were accused of beating demonstrators. U.S. prosecutors filed criminal assault charges against 15 members of Mr. Erdogan's security detail. The charges angered Mr. Erdogan. U.S. officials quietly dropped charges against 11 of the 15 while they tried to improve relations with Turkey.

Write to Dion Nissenbaum at dion.nissenbaum@wsj.com