Not Your Dad's Beans: SER!OUS BEAN CO and Dude Perfect Partner to Launch the Perfect Bean

Like-minded guys join forces to take the bean category up a notch with Texas-style sweet heat

SER!OUS BEAN CO, the brand behind the Dr Pepper Baked Beans that took the internet by storm, has partnered with the guys of Dallas/Fort Worth-based sports and entertainment brand Dude Perfect to create a seriously delicious new flavor – Jalapeño & Bacon (is your mouth watering yet?). The new product is now available online and is the perfect shelf-stable side to liven up meals at home this spring. The new flavor will begin appearing on retail shelves in May of 2020.

Photo Courtesy of Dude Perfect

After the positive reception to its mouthwatering current lineup of craft baked beans, the SER!OUS BEAN CO team sought to outdo themselves with a new flavor in 2020. But they were too close to the beans and needed the perspective of some real-life dudes and their taste buds to help make this happen. Together, the team developed Jalapeño & Bacon flavored craft beans that pay homage to Dude Perfect’s Texas heritage. Real jalapeños? Check. Applewood smoked bacon? Check. The result? Craft beans with a mild Texas-style sweet heat that are great on their own or used to amp up any favorite chili, soup or Southwest recipe.

“At SER!OUS BEAN CO, we challenge ourselves to think ‘outside the can’ when it comes to our flavors,” said Trey Taylor, the brand’s co-founder. “The Dude Perfect team resonates with so many of the people who love our beans, which is why it made sense to have them help us create a fun, one-of-a-kind flavor.”

“When Trey and his team asked us to develop the newest bean flavor, we knew a lot of hard work was ahead – we would have to do a lot of taste testing to find perfectly spiced jalapeños and the best Applewood smoked flavor,” said the Dude Perfect team. “It was a tough job, but someone had to do it, and we’re glad they selected us!”

Like all of SER!OUS BEAN CO’s craft BBQ and chili beans, they are free of gluten, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and flavors and are made with only the highest-quality ingredients. The product’s packaging is also BPA-free and features easy-to-open pull top lids. The Jalapeño & Bacon beans (SRP: $1.68), as well as the rest of SER!OUS BEAN CO’s product line (Sweet and a Bit Sassy Dr Pepper Baked Beans, Southern Mustard Q BBQ Beans, Cracked Pepper, Sweet & Smoky Chipotle Pinto Beans, and Buckin’ Buffalo Beans), are available in 15.5-ounce cans for purchase at select retailers as well as online at seriousbeanco.com.

About SER!OUS BEAN CO

Co-founders Matt Brown and Trey Taylor created the brand with the belief that the canned bean category is losing relevance with shoppers due to the lack of innovative offerings. The founders are serious about making unique, delicious flavors while having a little fun along the way. SER!OUS BEAN CO is owned and operated by Lakeside Foods — a premier supplier of high-quality frozen and canned foods to the retail, food service and industrial sectors headquartered in Manitowoc, Wis.

