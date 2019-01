"Only one third of materials used to make Huawei products are sourced in China," a Huawei spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"The rest are from other parts of the world. In today's globalised world, all major ICT companies have global supply chains. Huawei has a clean track record on cyber security."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)