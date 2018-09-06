Not-for-Profit Generic Drug Company Officially Established, Attracts Interest of More Than 120 Health Organizations

Civica Rx, the initiative previously known as Project Rx, is the name of
a new, not-for-profit generic drug company that will help patients by
addressing shortages and high prices of lifesaving medications. Since
the initiative was announced in January 2018, more than 120 health
organizations representing about a third of the nation’s hospitals have
contacted Civica Rx and expressed a commitment or interest in
participating with the new company. The company is organized as a
Delaware nonstock, not-for-profit corporation, and will be headquartered
in Utah.
Initial governing members of Civica Rx will include Catholic Health
Initiatives, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, Mayo Clinic,
Providence St. Joseph Health, SSM Health, and Trinity Health. These
seven organizations, representing about 500 U.S. hospitals, will each
provide leadership for the Civica Rx Board of Directors and will provide
much of the initial capitalization for the company. The U.S. Department
of Veterans Affairs (VA) will also work in consultation with Civica Rx
to address its particular needs. Other health systems participating with
Civica Rx will be announced later this year.
Three major philanthropies will also join Civica Rx as governing
members: the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, the Peterson Center on
Healthcare, and the Gary and Mary West Foundation. The engagement of
philanthropic members is intended to further support and safeguard
the company’s not-for-profit, social welfare mission.
Civica Rx has identified 14 hospital-administered generic drugs as the
initial focus of the company’s efforts. It will be an FDA-approved
manufacturer and will either directly manufacture generic drugs or
sub-contract manufacturing to reputable contract manufacturing
organizations.
Martin VanTrieste, former chief quality officer for Amgen, one of the
world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has been named CEO of Civica
Rx. VanTrieste has more than 35 years of experience in pharmaceuticals
and was ranked No. 2 on the 2018 Medicine Maker Power List of
Industry Influencers. VanTrieste has agreed to lead Civica Rx without
compensation.
“We are creating a public asset with a mission to ensure that essential
generic medications are accessible and affordable,” said VanTrieste.
“The fact that a third of the country’s hospitals have either expressed
interest or committed to participate with Civica Rx shows a great need
for this initiative. This will improve the situation for patients by
bringing much needed competition to the generic drug market.”
Civica Rx will first seek to stabilize the supply of essential generic
medications administered in hospitals, many of which have fallen into
chronic shortage situations, putting patients at risk. The initiative
will also result in lower costs and more predictable supplies of
essential generic medicines, helping ensure that patients and their
needs come first in the generic drug marketplace. Civica Rx expects to
have its first products on the market as early as 2019.
Research into the actual costs of manufacturing and distributing generic
drugs suggests that, in many instances, prices for generic drugs used in
hospitals can be reduced to a fraction of their current costs. This can
save patients, and the healthcare systems that care for them, hundreds
of millions of dollars each year.
Civica Rx is collaborating with the American Hospital Association’s
(AHA) newly formed AHA Center for Health Innovation to
address inquiries about the initiative. Health systems and hospitals may
call 800-242-4677 with questions, or visit www.civicarx.org
for information.
About Catholic Health Initiatives
Catholic Health Initiatives, a faith-based health system formed in 1996,
is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems. Based in
Englewood, Colo., CHI operates in 18 states and comprises 100 hospitals,
including two academic health centers, major teaching hospitals and 29
critical-access facilities, representing approximately 1,230 sites of
care. In fiscal year 2017, CHI provided $2.1 billion in charity care and
community benefit, with operating revenues of $15.5 billion. www.catholichealthinitiatives.org
About the Gary and Mary West Foundation
Inspired by its founders and sole funders, Gary and Mary West, the Gary
and Mary West Foundation is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs
and increasing access to high-quality, affordable models of care that
enable seniors to successfully age in place. As part of the West
Health family of nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations based in San
Diego and Washington D.C., the Foundation works with its Institute and Policy
Center using philanthropy, applied medical research and advocacy to
transform healthcare across America.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare, comprising 178
hospitals and approximately 1,800 care sites in 20 states and the United
Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model
for hospital care, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals,
deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA
Healthcare is a learning healthcare system, using more than 28 million
annual patient encounters to advance science, improve care and save
lives.
About Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23
hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed
physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called
SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely
recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality
and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
About Laura and John Arnold Foundation
The Laura and John Arnold Foundation’s core objective is to improve the
lives of individuals by strengthening our nation’s social, governmental,
and economic systems. Its investments are focused on criminal justice,
health care, sustainable public finance, evidence-based policy and
several other key areas. LJAF has offices in Houston, New York City, and
Washington, D.C.
About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice,
education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone
who needs healing. Learn more about Mayo
Clinic. Visit the Mayo
Clinic News Network.
About Peterson Center on Healthcare
The Peterson Center on Healthcare is a non-profit organization dedicated
to making higher quality, more affordable healthcare a reality for all
Americans. The organization is working to transform U.S. healthcare into
a high-performance system by finding innovative solutions that improve
quality and lower costs, and accelerating their adoption on a national
scale. Established by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the Center
collaborates with stakeholders across the healthcare system and engages
in grant-making, partnerships, and research.
About Providence St. Joseph Health
Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, Catholic not-for-profit
health system, comprising a diverse family of organizations. Together,
PSJH is committed to improving the health of the communities it serves,
especially those who are poor and vulnerable. With 51 hospitals, 829
physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other
health and educational services, the health system and its partners
employ 119,000 caregivers (employees) serving communities across seven
states—Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and
Washington. For more information about PSJH, visit www.psjhealth.org.
About SSM Health
SSM
Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the
comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a
robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. With more than
40,000 employees and 10,000 providers, SSM Health includes 24 hospitals,
more than 300 physician offices and other outpatient care sites, 10
post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a
pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company, an accountable
care organization, and virtual care.
About Trinity Health
Trinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health systems in the
nation, serving communities through 94 hospitals and 109 continuing care
locations in 22 states by the efforts of 133,000 colleagues and 7,800
employed physicians and clinicians. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with
annual operating revenues of $17.6 billion and assets of $24.7 billion,
the organization returns $1.1 billion to its communities annually in the
form of charity care and other community benefit programs.
