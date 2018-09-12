Not too Slaby: FUSIONWRX Welcomes Byron Slaby as NEW Director of Business Development

Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company is celebrating the addition of Byron Slaby to their marketing and advertising engagement team. FUSIONWRX is in its third year as a marketing and advertising activation agency, serving multiple clients across various verticals. The addition of Mr. Slaby’s years of marketing, advertising and consultation experience complements the current FUSIONWRX team perfectly.

Byron Slaby, NEW Director of Business Development for FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company



FUSIONWRX - a Strategic, Full-Service Marketing and Advertising Firm with a focus on digital, print, social, web and collateral communications.









“I was attracted to FUSIONWRX and this position because of the opportunity to offer clients a complete marketing service with branding, digital, design, print, out-of-home and broadcast,” shared Byron Slaby.

Mr. Slaby comes to FUSIONWRX with over 20 years of advertising and marketing industry experience. Slaby has previously worked in radio with Cumulus Media and Susquehanna Radio Corporation. He sold and consulted on out-of-home advertising with Lamar Outdoor Communications Media. Most recently he served as a Senior Account Manager with Hubbard Interactive and a National Sales Executive with Vivial Digital Communications.

A telecommunications graduate of Ball State and a transplant from Indianapolis, Indiana, Mr. Slaby has now made Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky his home. He is a twenty year resident of Fort Thomas, Kentucky with his wife and four children. In his spare time he enjoys volunteering for American Heart Association and Goodwill Industries as well as coaching youth sports and attending the theatre.

Sue Steller, President of Flottman Company stated, “The addition of Byron completes our consultative, sales and marketing communications team. His experience will breathe new life into our FUSIONWRX marketing sales division. We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his success.”

FUSIONWRX’s Ed McMasters, Director of Marketing & Communications and Chelsea Vaal, Designer & Marketing Coordinator will acclimate Mr. Slaby to the team. He will interact with the current FUSIONWRX clients while bringing in new opportunities. Along with the team, Mr. Slaby will personify FUSIONWRX’s goal to connect, engage and excite your clients.

Meeting requests and congratulations for Mr. Slaby can be posted in the contact section of Flottman Company’s new website or on the FUSIONWRX LinkedIn page.

About FUSIONWRX: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX is a marketing engagement and activation agency that specializes in helping companies share their unique stories and find their niche. We strategically guide organizations to communicate their brand in memorable, engaging and highly personable ways. With a multi-channel platform, we evoke passion and excitement that motivates action. We are part of the 93 year old Flottman Company’s family of business. Based in Cincinnati, FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including small family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. Most recently FUSIONWRX was named a TOP DESIGN & PR FIRM by Clutch.co. Present us your challenge!

Attachments

Ed McMasters FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company 859.331.6636 x221 ed@FUSIONWRX.com