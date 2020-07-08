Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notable Appoints Biotech Veteran Joseph Wagner PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable, which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, announced today that Joseph Wagner, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Wagner, who has been working in biotech for nearly 20 years, was previously Executive Director at the University of California Drug Discovery Consortium (UC-DDC).

A pharmacologist, Dr. Wagner has spent the majority of his biotechnology industry career focused on building teams and organizations primarily focused on developing small molecule and biologic therapeutics from bench studies through to Phase II clinical trials. He has led programs in a variety of indications, including oncology, and has led bioinformatic efforts to develop novel targets, biomarkers and companion diagnostics. Dr. Wagner has served in CEO/CTO roles at BriaCell Therapeutics Corporation, OncoCyte Corporation, and Cell Targeting, Inc. and has also consulted for leading biotech companies.

Dr. Wagner will report to CEO Laurie Heilmann and work closely with Notable’s executive team to drive research, and to expand the depth and breadth of the platform and therapeutic portfolio with the principle mission to provide data-driven decisions on targeted treatment therapy. He will interface externally with key figures from both biopharma industry and academia, and is responsible for developing and managing effective relationships with potential clinical investigators, scientific advisors and key opinion leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe as our new CSO,” said Heilmann. “He is a seasoned industry veteran with deep therapeutic and diagnostic experience. His strong strategic leadership and extensive operational experience will serve Notable as we advance our mission.  We look forward to his insights as we continue to redefine hematological cancer treatment and meet the growing needs of the global biopharmaceutical market.”

“Notable’s vision of improving cancer patient outcomes using a personalized medicine approach is based on a solid scientific foundation and is representative of how treatment decisions will be made for a majority of cancer patients in the near future,” said Dr. Wagner. “The team-oriented company culture paired with this collective vision made Notable a very exciting opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to working with Laurie and the rest of the Notable team to help advance cancer treatment.”

About Notable
Notable is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers. Notable’s testing platform combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on patient samples to help predict responses to potential therapies, and ultimately determine which drugs or drug combinations will be most effective for specific types of cancers. This cutting-edge science will help facilitate drug development and enable pharmaceutical companies to get new therapies to patients faster. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.

Media Contact:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing
617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad02e871-c7eb-450b-b502-d93764fb29a5

Primary Logo

Joseph Wagner, PhD, has joined Notable as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Wagner will report to Notable CEO Laurie Heilmann and work closely with Notable’s executive team to drive research, and to expand the depth and breadth of the platform and therapeutic portfolio with the principle mission to provide data-driven decisions on targeted treatment therapy.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Statement re Document available for viewing
PR
11:18aSNOWFLAKE : Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Snowflake : on AWS and Microsoft Azure Government
BU
11:17aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's SEAT plans five billion euros in investments in 2020-2025
RE
11:17aSEAT urges Spain to 'wake up' and promote electric cars
RE
11:17aNETFLIX : 'Umbrella Academy' stars reunite in 1960s in Season 2 trailer
AQ
11:17a5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 36-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Commencement of subscription period for the rights issue
AQ
11:16aVeruna Welcomes HipTen as New Implementation Partner
GL
11:16aROHM and LEADRIVE Establish a Joint Laboratory
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA : CREDIT AGRICOLE : ECB suffers rare loss in EU court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group