Notable Health : Closes $13.5 Million Series A Financing to Expand Artificial Intelligence Powered Physician-Patient Interaction Platform

Notable Health, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered health care
company that automates and digitizes physician-patient interactions,
today announced it has closed $13.5 million in a Series A funding round.
The financing round includes many of the best-known venture firms
investing in innovative companies in digital health. The round was led
by F-Prime Capital Partners and Oak HC/FT with participation from
existing investors Greylock Partners and Maverick Ventures. F-Prime
Capital Partners’ General Partner Carl Byers will join Notable Health’s
Board of Directors and Oak HC/FT Managing Partner Annie Lamont will
serve as a Board Observer.
Notable Health’s AI technology is addressing a long-standing challenge
that physicians encounter when updating electronic health records (EHR)
by having them speak directly into their Apple smartwatch rather than a
PC or tablet – which can be difficult to work with, interfere with
patient interaction, along with information often being captured
incorrectly. Physicians using Notable Health are saving 70 minutes and
1000 clicks per day allowing them to schedule additional patient
appointments resulting in a 15-20% increase in revenues, on average.
“Notable Health was founded with the mission of enriching every
physician-patient interaction by eliminating the drudgery of
administrative tasks and improving data quality. Through the use of
continually-learning AI, voice recognition, and wearables we're
empowering physicians to be more productive and improve patient
outcomes,” said Pranay Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to
partner with some of the industry’s leading digital health investors as
we continue to expand our product development and accelerate hiring
across the company. We feel by addressing the traditional charting
methods physicians currently use in their EHRs, Notable Health is in a
unique position to help physicians operate more efficiently, see more
patients, and help the industry continue to move to a more
outcomes-based model.”
Notable Health uses sophisticated AI to learn physician behaviors and
patterns and proactively assists with ICD-10 coding, E&M billing,
improving adherence to quality measures, and streamlining the routing of
orders. For in-visit findings, physicians use their Notable
Health-issued Apple smartwatch device to capture audio during and after
a patient visit. Data is automatically structured and entered into the
correct EHR fields, ensuring zero workflow interruption. The company’s
technology and operations are HIPAA compliant and use proprietary
robotic process automation that allows for turnkey EHR integrations
eliminating traditionally cumbersome IT projects and roadmaps.
"Using Notable Health’s technology has significantly increased our
physicians’ overall wellness and workflow. Our physicians are now able
to see more patients, no longer need to remember rules across our payer
mix, which has resulted in an overall better patient experience," said
Sean Glass, Founder and CEO of Advantia Health, a fast-growing health
care company focused on the health of women and their families.
“Notable Health's powerful AI technology squarely addresses the growing
issue of physician burnout and is likely to generate new possibilities
for the way care is documented, coordinated, and paid for,” said Byers,
who served as the Chief Financial Officer at athenahealth (Nasdaq: ATHN)
prior to joining F-Prime Capital Partners in 2012. “We are excited to
partner with the Notable Health team with their unique user experience
and engineering backgrounds and feel they have the potential to drive a
profound impact on how providers deliver care, allowing physicians to
focus fully on patients rather than on computer screens.”
“Notable Health is bringing innovative and powerful technology
solutions, including AI, wearables and voice interfaces, to address
problems and challenges our physicians face daily,” said Annie Lamont.
“We are thrilled to be helping Notable Health continue to grow and
deliver a seamless, truly hands-free solution to this ever-important set
of health care professionals.”
About Notable Health
Notable is an AI powered health care company that puts appointments on
autopilot. By analyzing historical patterns of practice, Notable
proactively automates away hundreds of manual repetitive tasks like
adding diagnoses, orders, templates, billing codes, and more. The
company has also developed technology that uses natural language
processing and voice recognition to capture audio from doctor-patient
interactions and structure it for inclusion in patient medical records.
To learn more visit, www.notablehealth.com.
