Notarize : and Eagle Home Mortgage Join Forces to Complete a Fully-Digital Mortgage Closing in Texas

Notarize, the first digital platform to offer a fully-online closing
experience, and Eagle Home Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender,
announced the execution of a fully-digital mortgage closing in Kyle,
Texas, for a Lennar homebuyer. Notarize’s online closing process aligns
with Lennar Corp.’s vision to create a convenient digital transaction
process, providing homebuyers with a frictionless purchase experience
coordinated through its financial subsidiaries, Eagle Home Mortgage and
North American Title Co.
“Today’s closing is another victory for home buyers in Texas,” said Pat
Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. “We are committed to the pursuit of
a less expensive, quicker and more convenient closing process. We’ve
planted roots in Texas with the recent opening of our Dallas office, and
we’ll continue to empower our partners like Eagle Home Mortgage with
cutting-edge tools and world-class technology.”
“Eagle and the Lennar family of companies have a long history of
embracing systems and technologies that put borrowers at the center of
the mortgage transaction,” said Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home
Mortgage. “We’re proud to work with Notarize to help revolutionize the
mortgage closing process, and we couldn’t be happier to bring this
service to our customers in Texas.”
“This is an important milestone for our customers in Texas,” said Tom
Fischer, President and CEO of North American Title Group, LLC. “The
technological capabilities offered by Notarize not only make the
transaction process seamless but also resolves many of the
time-sensitive issues for all pertinent parties, ensuring that all
documents are signed in a timely manner.”
The closing comes less than three months after Lennar made a strategic
investment in Notarize and agreed to use its services to promote a
fully-digital mortgage closing experience for its homebuyers,
coordinated through its financial services subsidiaries to enable
customers to move into their dream homes faster.
About Notarize
Notarize is the first notary public platform
allowing any person or business to get their documents legally notarized
online. Notarize is also the first company to enable an entirely online
mortgage closing process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of
thousands of individuals and businesses (on every continent, except
Antarctica) get documents digitally notarized. For more information,
visit www.notarize.com.
About Eagle Home Mortgage
Founded in 1981, Eagle Home
Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender and proud member of the
Lennar family of companies. Eagle offers a variety of home financing
options and delivers a premier customer experience through its digital
mortgage platform. The company operates in 42 states with more than 140
branch offices located throughout the country. Eagle’s vision is
enriching lives through a dedicated commitment to homeownership. More
information can be found at www.eaglehm.com.
About North American Title
With well over 1,200 associates
and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title
Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service
providers in the United States. NATG consists of both agent and
underwriter operations. The company’s agency network operates nationally
under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18
states and its underwriter, operates in 39 states and the District of
Columbia. More information can be found at www.nat.com.
