Notarize and PDFfiller Partner to Deliver Complete Document Management Solution to Millions

02/20/2019 | 08:16am EST

BOSTON, MA., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDFfiller, the all-in-one PDF editor, e-signature and form builder, and Notarize, the most trust platform to sign and notarize documents online, have announced a partnership that will deliver the first fully integrated document management solution to the market.

Anyone in the world can download a document, customize it to their needs, and sign and notarize it 24/7.

“With PDFfiller, customers get all the necessary tools for creating and managing documents within a single secure platform. Integrating with Notarize provides a more seamless user experience that includes an editor, e-signature manager, fillable forms and an online library of business templates,” says PDFfiller CEO, Vadim Yasinovsky. “Now you can prepare your contract, agreement, deed, and more in less than 15 minutes.”

Powered by Notarize, PDFfiller’s online notary service promises to save customers hundreds of dollars, reducing the time and costs associated with getting documents notarized in person. PDFfiller’s partnership with Notarize also brings trust to life’s most important documents, allowing allows for the fast-tracking and securing of any legal claim requiring urgent notarization, making it an ideal solution for individuals traveling or working abroad.

“Notarized documents serve a core part of countless industries. Our goal is to become a core online service that empowers every developer and platform to bring trust to their most important transactions,” says Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. “We’re excited to partner with PDFiller to enable any person to sign and notarize important documents, no matter where they are.”

Legalizing documents online with PDFfiller and Notarize features 3 distinct advantages:

PDFfiller and Notarize integration


  • Time and money saver. Notarize documents affordably and electronically from anywhere.
  • 100% legally-valid. A document or signature notarized online carries the same legal weight as if it had been notarized in-person at a notary office.
  • Full compatibility. No special software needs to be installed on your device. The only requirements are a camera, a valid ID and an active internet connection.


“PDFfiller’s integration with Notarize’s online notary service saves you time and money while remaining completely secure,” said Yasinovsky. “With PDFfiller, organizing and notarizing documents has never been faster and easier.”


About PDFfiller

PDFfiller has been providing its 10m users with an all-in-one online PDF editor, e-signature and form building solution since 2008. PDFfiller’s web-based solution is seamlessly integrated with the most popular CRMs and cloud services and is available on the iOS and Android platforms.

About Notarize.com

Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. For more information on our vision, visit notarize.com

Ryan MacInnis
Notarize
ryan@notarize.com

Pavel Bogachevskyi
PDFfiller
bps@pdffiller.com

