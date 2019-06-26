NotaryCam Anticipates 2019 Banner Year, Citing Growing Adoption of Remote Online Notary, Remote Online Closing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jun 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam(R), creator of remote online notarization (RON), acknowledged leader in online notarization and original provider of patented mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced it is extending its 2018 record growth to another unprecedented performance in 2019. Following a nearly 140 percent 2018 increase in new users, NotaryCam surpassed 200,000 users in the first half of 2019, and is on pace to add 10,000 users monthly.



"NotaryCam's first-mover advantage and persistence have really earned dividends. By any measure, 2018 was the most impressive year to date in NotaryCam's history, and that momentum continues to propel us in 2019," said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. "Further, we've sustained our robust new user growth without technical glitches or notary/customer downtime, ensuring consumers, lenders and settlement professionals maintained reliable access to the NotaryCam platform for all their notarization and closing needs."



Throughout its growth trajectory, NotaryCam has achieved and sustained the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the niche and remains the only platform that scales in every jurisdiction, meaning NotaryCam alone provides mortgage lenders and their settlement agents the competitive advantage of closing how the client wants to close.



NotaryCam's expansion includes growing international demand, as illustrated by its role in successfully closing RON transactions in 146 countries just in the last month. In Q3, the firm will open an international headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, while expanding its notary pool across the country.



"With real estate and mortgage transactions at an all-time high, our 2019 growth outlook is rosy mid-year as we work behind the scenes to advance adoption of remote online notarization and remote online closings nationwide," Triola added. "We not only just recently completed our first Florida transaction, but also helped a major provider of title insurance and transaction services complete its first remote notarization in Texas. Across the board we're now closing daily what we previously have done in a year."



About NotaryCam:



After pioneering the world's first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 145 countries.



The company's patented eClose360(R) platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.

Related link: https://www.notarycam.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/notarycam-anticipates-2019-banner-year-citing-growing-adoption-of-remote-online-notary-remote-online-closing/