NotaryCam-DocMagic Integration Delivers Remote Online Notarization, eClosing Capabilities for Mid America Mortgage

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Mar 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam(R), the leader in online notarization solutions, today announced that eMortgage pioneer Mid America Mortgage is now using the firm's integration with DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, to conduct remote online notarizations (RONs) through DocMagic's Total eClose(TM) platform. Mid America will leverage the integration throughout its retail, correspondent and wholesale channels.



"Since 2016, Mid America's strategy has been 'digital first.' As a result, we have been able to condense our application-to-closing time down to just two weeks and our closing ceremony to 30 minutes or less with our digital mortgage product Click n' Close," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "RON allows us to double down on our closing efficiency while also providing additional convenience to our customers. The addition of NotaryCam's remote notary services through our established eClosing partner DocMagic enables us to extend the value we've experienced to date through our digital mortgage strategy."



To date, NotaryCam has conducted more than 160,000 RON transactions for individuals located in all 50 states and 90 countries. Thanks to RON bills that have been passed by multiple states, Texas included, NotaryCam's team of highly trained and experienced notaries are able to remotely eNotarize mortgage loan documents or other paperwork for individuals across the country using NotaryCam's secure, easy-to-use platform. The system does not restrict the number of participants that can join a RON ceremony, allowing all relevant parties to participate in the transaction.



"Until recently, mortgage closings still required participants to physically congregate in a single location to complete the transaction. Today, RON enables lenders and settlement agents to eliminate the closing table without losing the personal connection of the closing ceremony," said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. "The value of the convenience that RON provides cannot be overstated, and it would behoove mortgage and settlement professionals to incorporate RON into their existing closing process."



Total eClose is DocMagic's comprehensive end-to-end eClosing solution. The integration with NotaryCam, which was first announced in September 2018, allows Mid America Mortgage and Click n' Close to eNotarize documents remotely using NotaryCam's RON service, eliminating the need for home buyers and sellers to physically appear before a notary to wet-sign loan documents.



"We continue to focus on implementing seamless digital closing solutions for our customers," stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. "Mid America's accelerated processes highlight the benefits DocMagic delivers for both lenders and borrowers. The added efficiency of NotaryCam's RON solution is the logical next step and a key component to achieving 100% paperless eClosing transactions."



About NotaryCam:



After pioneering the world's first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and over 90 countries. The company's patented eClose360(R) platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign, eDelivery and eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.



Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



Twitter: @NotaryCam @DocMagic @midamericamtge @Click_n_Close #docmagic #totaleclose #emortgage #eclosing #MBATech19



News Source: NotaryCam Inc.

Related link: https://www.notarycam.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/notarycam-docmagic-integration-delivers-remote-online-notarization-eclosing-capabilities-for-mid-america-mortgage/