NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sep 05, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam(R) today announced that its Vice President of Finance and Operations, David Kressel, and Director of Notary Operations, Henry Smith, were each named to HousingWire's 2018 HW Insiders Award(TM) list of the mortgage industry's unsung heroes.



Kressel's operational expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation have helped define NotaryCam as a company and enabled many of its successes. For instance, Kressel spearheaded the launch of eClose360(R), NotaryCam's eClosing platform that remotely brings together closing agents, attorneys, home buyers and real estate agents with a certified notary signing agent to perform mortgage closings. He also helped grow NotaryCam's footprint to serve customers in all 50 U.S. states and over 70 international countries.



Smith was recognized for leading the expansion of NotaryCam's network of eNotaries, the world's largest. He launched NotaryCam Academy, the company's formal program for training, graduating and onboarding professionally certified eNotaries, in 2014. Smith continues to oversee the training of NotaryCam's notary team and manages its ongoing performance to ensure fast, friendly, compliant and consistent service delivery.



Now in its third year, the HW Insiders Award program recognizes "operational all-stars" working across all sectors of the U.S. housing economy, including residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments and real estate. Nominees were selected by HousingWire's editorial staff and judged based on "tangible evidence of significant impact within their individual company, primarily focused upon the past 12 months."



"Excellent customer service is one of NotaryCam's defining values and key differentiators," said Rick Triola, founder and CEO of NotaryCam. "David and Henry lead a culture of outstanding quality and consistency, which has greatly contributed to NotaryCam's 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and sky-high Net Promoter Score - the best in the industry. I congratulate them both for this achievement."



"This year's group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right," said HousingWire Online Editor Caroline Basile. "Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies' successes, and we're excited to recognize their achievements."



To view the full list of award honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Its audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals relies on HousingWire to "Move Markets Forward." Visit https://www.housingwire.com to learn more.



About NotaryCam:



NotaryCam is the pioneering leader in online notarization and mortgage closing solutions. NotaryCam has helped over 100,000 customers get documents notarized online from anywhere in the world and maintains the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. NotaryCam's patented eClose360 platform helps mortgage and settlement partners facilitate 100 percent-online mortgage closings while providing unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



