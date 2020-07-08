Log in
Note on Financial Stability and Supervision No. 21 - The Bank of Italy's systemic risk dashboard for the Italian financial system

07/08/2020 | 09:28am EDT

The Bank of Italy released one new Note on Financial Stability and Supervision (Note No. 21).

The Bank of Italy's risk dashboard (RD) is a set of indicators providing a general overview of systemic risks to the Italian financial system. It is one of the tools used by the Bank to measure and assess financial stability risks. The RD is currently comprised of more than 80 indicators. In this note we describe the methodology used to aggregate these indicators in nine broader categories of risk.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:27:02 UTC
