Nothing to see: COVID origins off-limits as China's Wuhan touts recovery

WUHAN, China, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Huanan seafood market
in the Chinese city of Wuhan, believed by many to be the origin
of the COVID-19 pandemic, is sealed behind a blue perimeter
fence. A large team of security staff chases away anyone who
lingers.
"We are just doing our job," said a guard in black who
ordered a Reuters reporter to delete footage recorded near the
market's main gates. He identified himself as a worker from the
city government's epidemic prevention and control team.
Foreign journalists were invited on an official tour to
report on Wuhan's efforts to rebuild its economy after the
months-long trauma of COVID-19. The official message: the
"heroic city" is back to normal and back in business, its
schools and tourist sites reopened and its enterprises running
at full capacity.
"No other place is as safe as this," said Lin Songtian,
president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship
with Foreign Countries, a state-backed group that helped
organise the tour.
The location of more than 80% of the country's COVID-19
deaths, the central Chinese city on the banks of the Yangtze
river has reported no cases of local transmission since April,
and most of the stringent controls imposed during a two-month
lockdown have been relaxed.
But Wuhan was accused of acting too slowly in the early
stages of the outbreak amid fears of disrupting the economy or
displeasing China's leadership in Beijing. Critics say media
censorship and the silencing of whistleblowers gave the virus
more time to spread undetected.
Wuhan remains reluctant to allow light to be shed on the
origins of a pathogen that has killed nearly 900,000 people
worldwide.
The city still restricts access to locations like the Huanan
market, which was linked to the first identified cluster of
infections in December.
At another wholesale market in the far north of city, which
is open to the public, Reuters was tailed by security staff and
deterred from speaking to stallholders and traders.
"If you don't allow people to visit these places, you give
people the impression you have something to hide," said Yanzhong
Huang, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in
Washington who studies the politics behind China's health
issues.
ORIGINS
China rejects conspiracy theories surrounding the
coronavirus, including claims without evidence that a specialist
virology institute in Wuhan manufactured it. But many unanswered
questions remain about the origins of COVID-19 and the role
played by the trade in exotic wildlife in Wuhan.
Though authorities closed the Huanan market in January,
there is a growing scientific consensus that the virus did not
originate there. Some studies suggest it was already in
circulation by the time it reached the market, with more than
one transmission route.
"I agree with the general idea that the virus jumped into a
human before the Wuhan market," said David Irwin, professor of
medicine and pathobiology at the University of Toronto. "They
may have been a trader that had been exposed either directly to
the virus in a host animal or interacted with farmers or other
traders outside of Wuhan."
China has shown little appetite for an international enquiry
into the origins of COVID-19 or for allowing more scrutiny of
its efforts in the early stages of the outbreak, preferring to
focus on the country's rapid economic and psychological
recovery.
"There is no doubt that China has been very successful in
containing the virus, so why can't they be more open?" said
Huang. "If you want to dispel those myths... you don't need to
worry about people visiting the market or even the virus
institute."
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)