Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"Nothing will ever be the same again", including HVAC systems.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Ingenio anticipates the way building-HVAC system will change after the pandemic.

This interesting article by Luca Rollino, published on the italian web portal ingenio-web.it, offers an insight on the major impacts of the dramatic Coronavirus experience within a specific area of our sector, that is energetic planning and installation engineering.

In analyzing this topic, the article points out how the after-pandemic (as, of course, there will be an after!) will require, or at least drive us to consider, combined systems to air condition limited areas, open to the public or to multiple subjects. Their thermal loads will be controlled by water-based systems - ideally radiant systems (ceiling or underfloor) - while IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) will be managed by a primary-air installation.

With an equal impact on energy consumptions, this would limit the air flow rates and, in turn, the machine dimensions. Recirculation air as an option should be considered carefully, unless special filtering and/or sanitization systems are used.

The solution combining radiant installations to air-only systems is an ideal match: both can use heat-transfer water produced through gas-compression heat-pump systems and work with limited temperature difference with the ambient to enhance energy efficiency. This also prevents release of CO2 emissions on site and the use of combustion systems while contributing to the planet's sustainability. Radiant panels increase the mean radiant temperature while enhancing the comfort level perceived inside and enabling to introduce air at a neutral temperature. The air system controls instead the relative humidity ratio which is essential for summer radiant HVAC systems.

This combined solution is also a winning choice in terms of direct elimination of the incoming solar load - provided by the radiant system when cooling - together with a reduced indoor back-radiation. Read the full article on ingenio-web.it The author Luca Rollino, CEO of C2R Energy Consulting srl, is an expert in the sector constantly exploring new and innovative installation solutions. He promotes the energy efficiency culture among the players of this sector and analyzes in depth its technical features together with the economic and juridical issues.

The author

Luca Rollino, CEO of C2R Energy Consulting srl, is an expert in the sector constantly exploring new and innovative installation solutions. He promotes the energy efficiency culture among the players of this sector and analyzes in depth its technical features together with the economic and juridical issues.

Disclaimer

Giacominì S.p.A. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aNEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Announces Financial Statement Filing Exemption
PR
09:00aSALZGITTER AG : Result of the first quarter largely unaffected by Corona; significant deterioration and a considerable pre-tax loss expected in the financial year 2020
EQ
09:00aNEXWAY : decides to implement capital increase with subscription rights, appoints new CEO, makes further steps to realign its business portfolio
EQ
08:59aRYANAIR : could see job losses if flights grounded beyond May - CEO
RE
08:59aCIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:58aVOLVO B : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08:58aUNIPER : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:58aFOCUS : China expects post-COVID-19 tourism surge as Japan hunkers down
AQ
08:57aCOMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : French court to rule on Amazon union spat as vendors struggle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group