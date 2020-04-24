"Nothing will ever be the same again", including HVAC systems.

Ingenio anticipates the way building-HVAC system will change after the pandemic.

This interesting article by Luca Rollino, published on the italian web portal ingenio-web.it, offers an insight on the major impacts of the dramatic Coronavirus experience within a specific area of our sector, that is energetic planning and installation engineering.

In analyzing this topic, the article points out how the after-pandemic (as, of course, there will be an after!) will require, or at least drive us to consider, combined systems to air condition limited areas, open to the public or to multiple subjects. Their thermal loads will be controlled by water-based systems - ideally radiant systems (ceiling or underfloor) - while IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) will be managed by a primary-air installation.

With an equal impact on energy consumptions, this would limit the air flow rates and, in turn, the machine dimensions. Recirculation air as an option should be considered carefully, unless special filtering and/or sanitization systems are used.

The solution combining radiant installations to air-only systems is an ideal match: both can use heat-transfer water produced through gas-compression heat-pump systems and work with limited temperature difference with the ambient to enhance energy efficiency. This also prevents release of CO2 emissions on site and the use of combustion systems while contributing to the planet's sustainability. Radiant panels increase the mean radiant temperature while enhancing the comfort level perceived inside and enabling to introduce air at a neutral temperature. The air system controls instead the relative humidity ratio which is essential for summer radiant HVAC systems.

This combined solution is also a winning choice in terms of direct elimination of the incoming solar load - provided by the radiant system when cooling - together with a reduced indoor back-radiation. Read the full article on ingenio-web.it The author Luca Rollino, CEO of C2R Energy Consulting srl, is an expert in the sector constantly exploring new and innovative installation solutions. He promotes the energy efficiency culture among the players of this sector and analyzes in depth its technical features together with the economic and juridical issues.



