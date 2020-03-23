Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice 2020-004 - CSE Clarifies Filing Requirements in Support of CSA Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE, or Exchange) today confirmed that interim and annual financial statements for CSE Listed Issuers, including the related CSE Forms, are required to be filed with the Exchange when filed on SEDAR, or in accordance with securities legislation. Consequently, any relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) with respect to such filings will apply to CSE listed issuers.

The CSA has announced temporary relief from some regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020, including a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers, investment funds, registrants, certain regulated entities and designated rating organizations on or before June 1, 2020. This will include financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, management reports of fund performance, annual information forms, technical reports, and certain other filings.

The CSA has confirmed that issuers choosing to rely on this exemption and that are complying with the conditions of the relief will not need to file applications for management cease trade orders as they will not be noted in default. The CSA expects to publish further details about the relief shortly.

Link to CSA announcement:

https://osc.gov.on.ca/en/NewsEvents_nr_20200318_csa-provide-blanket-relief-for-market-participants-covid-19.htm

The Exchange reminds all CSE Listed Issuers, including those that delay filing of financial statements or Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in accordance with CSA relief, that they should remain aware of their obligations under Exchange Policy 5 to make timely public disclosure of all material information resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. For example, Policy 5 states that actual or proposed developments that require immediate disclosure include firm evidence of significant increases or decreases in near-term earnings prospects, and changes in capital investment plans or corporate objectives.

Similarly, the obligation to file a Monthly Progress Report (Form 7) continues. This report is intended to keep investors and the market informed of the Issuer's ongoing business and management activities that occurred during the preceding month. It is likely at the current time that every listed issuer's Form 7 filing should contain an updated discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, even if the anticipated impact is relatively minimal. The Form 7 is not intended for the initial release of material information, which must first be disclosed by way of a news release. The Form 7 would include a summary or reference to any previously disclosed material information and responses to the less material questions in the form. Any officer of the Listed Issuer may sign the Form 7.

As always, CSE Listings Staff are available to answer questions about completing or posting CSE Forms, at Listings@theCSE.com.

Questions

For questions about content of this CSE Notice, please contact:

John Hughes, Manager Financial Disclosure & Compliance

John.Hughes@thecse.com, or 647-729-8326

For questions about CSE Listings Policies or procedures, please contact:

Listings@thecse.com, or 416-367-7340.

Mark Faulkner, Vice President Listings & Regulation

Mark.Faulkner@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53662


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aORFORD MINING : Stock Options Issued
AQ
08:19aHOTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Agreement to Joint Development of a Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) for the Potential Treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PR
08:18aCF ENERGY : Completes Bidding Process for the Land Use Right Certification for the Haitang Bay Project Energy Station
AQ
08:18aGENPREX : Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Two Accomplished Life Science Executives
BU
08:16aABBVIE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aUNC Health and WakeMed Health & Hospitals Partner With the Blood Connection During Critical Need for Blood
BU
08:16aNovan Announces Data from B-SIMPLE Week 24 Safety Evaluation and COVID-19 Business Updates
GL
08:16aHEAL FROM HOME : Every Child Pediatrics Enhances Health Care Access for Kids in Colorado with 8x8
BU
08:16aHC2 Broadcasting Helping McAllen, Texas Communicate Critical COVID-19 Updates over its Extensive Over-the-Air Network
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Announces Immediate Action Plan in Context of Sharp Decrease in Oil Prices
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group