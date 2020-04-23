Notice - 2020 Review of incentives to improve the availability of generators - Release of Issues Paper

24 April 2020

2020 Review of Incentives to Improve the Availability of Generators

Release of issues paper

The Economic Regulation Authority invites public submissions to its review of the market rules that aim to improve the availability of generators in the Wholesale Electricity Market. The ERA has released an issues paperas part of its review.

There are two separate, one-off reviews required by clauses 4.11.1E and 4.26.1D of the market rules. As both reviews address the same underlying issue of generator availability, the ERA is conducting both reviews together. The minimum requirements of each review are set out in the market rules and require the ERA to assess:

The mechanism that gives AEMO the discretion to reduce a facility's certified reserve capacity if that facility's outage rates exceed the outage thresholds stated in the market rules.

The outage rate thresholds as stated in the market rules.

The limit AEMO uses to determine whether a scheduled generator's planned outage will be liable for, or exempt from, capacity refunds.

The ERA is interested in stakeholders' experiences with these issues.

The ERA's final report must be published by 31 December 2020. If the outcome of the review identifies recommendations for improvement, the ERA must develop and submit a rule change proposal to implement them.

Invitation for submissions

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the issues paper.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Monday, 8 June 2020.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website

www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

D213850