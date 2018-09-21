Log in
Notice: Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

09/21/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index

MUMBAI, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018: With reference to Notice No: 20180919-40, Synergy Green Industries Limited (Exchange ticker - 541929) is being listed on the SME Platform of BSE effective Friday, September 21, 2018. Effective at the open Monday, September 24, 2018, this stock will be added to the below index.

INDEX

ADD

Exchange Ticker

Stock Name

EFFECTIVE DATE

S&P BSE SME IPO

541929

Synergy Green Industries

Limited

September 24, 2018

This action has been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action file (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.com with any questions or requests for further information.

About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies.

The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

About BSE Ltd

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of

all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), a subsidiary of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India.

About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.

Marketing & Communications

Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292

AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com

BSE Ltd.

Marketing Communications Yatin Padia - +91 22 2271 8516 corp.comm@bseindia.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:43:07 UTC
