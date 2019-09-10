Translation of Japanese Original

September 10, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Green Star" Rating in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment:

Acquired "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it acquired a "Green Star" rating in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the eighth consecutive year and earned "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities.

1. "Green Star" and "4 Stars" Rating

The Investment Corporation received a "Green Star" rating in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the eighth consecutive year. "Green Star" ratings are awarded to the participants who carry out the excellent efforts on both "management and policy" and "implementation and measurement" in terms of sustainability.

The Investment Corporation also earned "4 Stars" (five-star scale) in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities.

The Investment Corporation's following efforts for improving sustainability performance were evaluated in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Promotion of energy-saving in its own properties to achieve reduction targets of medium-and-long term energy consumption

energy-saving in its own properties to achieve reduction targets of medium-and-long term energy consumption Improvement of environmental indicator performances such as energy consumption and active acquisition of environmental certifications

Various measures to coexistence with stakeholders such as tenants and communities

