Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results:IIF Designated as Highest Rank “Green Star” for Six Consecutive Years（160.7KB）

September 20, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249）

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results:

IIF Designated as Highest Rank "Green Star" for Six Consecutive Years

Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces that it was designated by the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Real Estate Assessment as "Green Star", the highest ranking for the six consecutive years in 2018. IIF also received four stars in GRESB rating (five-star scale) which is a comparative assessment based rating system.

1. GRESB Evaluation

Since IIF's first GRESB participation in 2013, IIF has been continuously monitoring energy consumption and CO2 emission of all properties in the portfolio. Also, IIF has been reducing its environmental load by installing LED lighting and upgrading air conditioning system using ESCO (Energy Service Companies) business (note). All of the efforts were highly valued in GRESB 2018 assessment.

Not only the measures implemented from the past including proactive information disclosures on website related to sustainability, new measures such as improvement of corporate governance and diversity were recognized. As a result of all efforts, IIF was designated "Green Star" for six consecutive years.

Points Evaluated - Establishment of the sustainability policy and its implementation

- Measurement and management of the energy consumption of all property holdings

- Implementation of energy-saving and energy efficiency measures (LED lighting and ESCO)

- Proactive disclosure such as website renewal

- Reduction of energy consumption and CO2 emission

- Implementation of sustainability measures in cooperation with customers

(note) ESCO business is a type of energy conservation business which covers the utility expenses by the cost of energy saving renovation (construction cost, interest, fee to ESCO service provider)

2. About GRESB GRESB is an organization established in 2009 centered by major European pension groups that also led the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment) into practice, which is committed to assessing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real assets globally, including real estate portfolios, real estate debt portfolios and infrastructure. In 2018, 903 real estate companies, REIT, funds, and developers participated in the assessment with a value of USD 3.6 trillion. GRESB members, representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital, use GRESB data to better manage ESG risks and enhance returns of their real asset investments worldwide.

3. Our Actions Regarding Sustainability

IIF and its asset manager, Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc. ("MC-UBS") share the view on sustainability and continue to make efforts regarding environmental initiatives.

①

MC-UBS Group's basic policy on sustainability

The MC-UBS Group companies (MC-UBS, MCUBS MidCity Inc., and MCUBS Japan AdvisorsInc.), under the newly established group slogan of "Think bold for brighter tomorrow", will continue to implement measures for sustainability and make contributions to society as a whole. Please refer to the site below for information on MC-UBS actions on sustainability:

MC-UBS Web Site: http://www.mc-ubs.com/english/sustainability/

②

IIF's basic policy on sustainability

IIF will continue to make efforts regarding environmental initiatives through thecommunications with stakeholders, social contribution to strengthen ties with local communities, and by working to reduce environmental load of the properties in the portfolio. Please refer to the site below for information on IIF actions on sustainability:

IIF Web Site: http://www.iif-reit.com/english/structure/csr.html

Reference Information: Environmental certifications of the properties

IIF acquired environmental certification for its portfolio through sustainability activities. Please refer to the site below for information on environmental certifications acquired by IIF: IIF Web Site: http://www.iif-reit.com/english/structure/sustain_env.html#article_f

IIF will continue to conduct operations giving consideration to environment and social responsibility.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact

Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091

E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.comThis English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.