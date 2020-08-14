Log in
Notice: Monetary Policy Committee Announcement August 2020

08/14/2020 | 04:58am EDT

PUBLIC NOTICE

MONETARY POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Bank of Zambia wishes to announce to the business community and the general public that the quarterly Monetary Policy Committee Announcement and Press Briefing will take place on Wednesday 19th August, 2020.

The Press Briefing will be held at 11:30hrs in the Bank of Zambia Auditorium. Only accredited members of the Press are invited to the briefing.

Members of the public can follow the proceedings via a live broadcast on ZNBC Television.

For further information and clarification, please contact:

Assistant Director - Communications

Bank of Zambia

P O Box 30080

LUSAKA

Telephone Number: (+260) 211 399300

E-mail address: info@boz.zm

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 08:57:03 UTC
