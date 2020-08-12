Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - AIVs Registration and Audit Requirements

12 August 2020

NOTICE

RE: Private Funds Law ("PFL") FAQs Update - AIV Registration and Audit Requirements

Further to the Notice dated 3 March 2020 and subsequent updates, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") is advising an update to one of the frequently asked questions relating to Private Funds and the addition of a new question, both specific to Alternative Investment Vehicles (AIVs).

AIVs - Registration Requirements

How will the registration of Cayman AIV entities under a non-Cayman main fund (i.e. not registered with CIMA) be handled?

A Cayman AIV that meets the definition of a Private Fund will be required to register under the PFL as a stand-alone Private Fund.

AIVs - Audit Requirements

What are the audit requirements of a Private Fund registered under the PFL, which is also an AIV in a structure falling under a non-Cayman main fund?

A Private Fund, irrespective of being an AIV in a structure falling under a non-Cayman main fund, is subject to section 13(1) of the PFL, which requires the Private Fund to have its accounts audited annually by an auditor approved by CIMA. The Private Fund is also required to submit its audited accounts, along with the Fund Annual Return ("FAR"), to CIMA within six months of the end of each financial year.

The Private fund is able to satisfy its obligation pursuant to section 13(1) of the PFL in one of the following ways:

Submit its own stand-alone financial statements annually, which have been signed-off by an auditor approved by CIMA, along with the FAR; or Submit the consolidated financial statements of the non-Cayman main fund annually, which have been signed-off by an auditor approved by CIMA, along with the FAR

