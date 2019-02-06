Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, NASDAQ: IIJI, TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved that starting from an annual report “Yuka-shoken-houkokusho” filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, IIJ will replace currently adopted Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) and voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for its consolidated financial statements.



IIJ’s anticipated schedule for its voluntary adoption of IFRS is as follows:

Fiscal year

ending March 31, 2019 Disclosure items Accounting standards

Adopted Financial results release for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019*



Consolidated financial statements under the Companies Act for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 which will be included in Convocation Notice of the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of IIJ U.S. GAAP Annual report “Yuka-shoken-houkokusho” filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 IFRS

* In May 2019, we plan to disclose our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in accordance with IFRS in our financial results release for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Also, we plan to disclose financial results release for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 updated in accordance with IFRS after we file the annual report “Yuka-shoken-houkokusho” for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

