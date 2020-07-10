Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice Regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:34am EDT

TOKYO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stocks as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on June 24, 2020, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation” disclosed on June 24, 2020.

Overview of the Disposal

(1)Disposal dateJuly 10, 2020
(2)Class and number of shares to be disposed of19,221 shares of common stock of the Company
(3)Disposal price3,895 yen per share
(4) Total disposal price74,865,795 yen
(5)Allottees and number thereof, and number of stocks to be disposed of7 Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors)　11,162 shares
11 Executive Officers　8,059 shares

About IIJ 
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500  E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp  URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aUPDATE1 : Avigan study fails to demonstrate benefit in COVID-19 treatment
AQ
05:07aJapan Display aims to bring some panel production back from China after coronavirus
RE
05:06aEmpowering women to trade in the Commonwealth
PU
05:06aHubs for sustainable small businesses
PU
05:06aFacilitating Indian investment in Africa
PU
05:06aALROSA : reports its June 2020 diamond sales results
PU
05:06aAIRTEL AFRICA : Afrinvest Bullish On MTN, Airtel Africa Shares
AQ
05:03aHonda to buy stake in China's CATL, firms to jointly develop EV batteries
RE
05:02aInscopix Announces Collaboration With Bruker for Advanced Analysis of Brain Circuits by Combining Miniature Microscopes With Multiphoton Microscopy
BU
05:01aSPEQTA PUBL : recruits Adam Jonsson as CFO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm Announces First Complete Solid-State Lithium Batt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group