Notice: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

NEW YORK, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices today announced the annual rebalancing results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on March 18, 2019.

Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index Effective prior to open of trading March 18, 2019 Ticker Name Action GPS Gap Inc Add GM General Motors Company Add HOG Harley-Davidson Inc Add HBAN Huntington Bancshares Add JHG Janus Henderson Group Add KEY KeyCorp Add PFG Principal Financial Group Add PRU Prudential Financial Inc Add VZ Verizon Communications Inc Add WDC Western Digital Corp Add PBI Pitney Bowes Inc Drop TUP Tupperware Corp Drop COP ConocoPhillips Drop AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Drop LLY Eli Lilly & Co Drop WM Waste Management Inc Drop SYY Sysco Corp Drop

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index represents the country's top stocks by dividend yield, selected annually and subject to screening and buffering criteria.

