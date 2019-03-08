Log in
Notice: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

03/08/2019

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

NEW YORK, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices today announced the annual rebalancing results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on March 18, 2019.

Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

Effective prior to open of trading March 18, 2019

Ticker

Name

Action

GPS

Gap Inc

Add

GM

General Motors Company

Add

HOG

Harley-Davidson Inc

Add

HBAN

Huntington Bancshares

Add

JHG

Janus Henderson Group

Add

KEY

KeyCorp

Add

PFG

Principal Financial Group

Add

PRU

Prudential Financial Inc

Add

VZ

Verizon Communications Inc

Add

WDC

Western Digital Corp

Add

PBI

Pitney Bowes Inc

Drop

TUP

Tupperware Corp

Drop

COP

ConocoPhillips

Drop

AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Drop

LLY

Eli Lilly & Co

Drop

WM

Waste Management Inc

Drop

SYY

Sysco Corp

Drop

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index represents the country's top stocks by dividend yield, selected annually and subject to screening and buffering criteria.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than based on any other provider in the world. With over 1,000,000 indices and more than 120 years of experience constructing innovative and transparent solutions, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visitwww.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee S&P Dow Jones Indices

(+1) 212 438 3907 david.blitzer@spdji.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spdji.com

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:29:03 UTC
