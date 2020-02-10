Notice: Service Interruption for TNB Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) on 14 February 2020

11/02/2020

Dear valued SCMS users,

We wish to inform that the TNB Supply Chain Management System will be temporarily interrupted for maintenance activities. The interruption will be on:

Start Date/ time : Friday, 14 February 2020, 8.01 pm

End Date/ time : Rabu, 19 February 2020, 11.59 pm

Duration : 5 Days

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank You.

Pengguna SCMS yang dihormati,

Untuk makluman, sistem TNB Supply Chain Management System akan mengalami gangguan disebabkan oleh kerja-kerja penyelenggaraan pada tarikh dan waktu berikut:

Tarikh/ Masa mula : Jumaat, 14 Februari 2020, 8.01 malam

Tarikh / Masa akhir : Rabu, 19 Februari 2020, 11.59 malam

Tempoh : 5 Hari

Segala kesulitan amatlah dikesali.

Terima kasih.