Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice: Service Interruption for TNB Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) on 14 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:43pm EST

11/02/2020

Dear valued SCMS users,

We wish to inform that the TNB Supply Chain Management System will be temporarily interrupted for maintenance activities. The interruption will be on:

  • Start Date/ time : Friday, 14 February 2020, 8.01 pm
  • End Date/ time : Rabu, 19 February 2020, 11.59 pm
  • Duration : 5 Days

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank You.

---------------

Pengguna SCMS yang dihormati,

Untuk makluman, sistem TNB Supply Chain Management System akan mengalami gangguan disebabkan oleh kerja-kerja penyelenggaraan pada tarikh dan waktu berikut:

  • Tarikh/ Masa mula : Jumaat, 14 Februari 2020, 8.01 malam
  • Tarikh / Masa akhir : Rabu, 19 Februari 2020, 11.59 malam
  • Tempoh : 5 Hari

Segala kesulitan amatlah dikesali.

Terima kasih.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aDIÖS FASTIGHETER PUBL : Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2019
AQ
01:02aAKER BP : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA
AQ
01:02aWORKIVA : Helps Alcon Scale Global Audit, Enterprise Risk Management and SOX Compliance
BU
01:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ : to sell regional news media business and printing operations to Sanoma Media Finland for 115 million euros
AQ
01:01aAKER BP : Fourth quarter 2019 results and Capital Markets Update
AQ
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : Q4 2019 results
AQ
01:01aB2B Companies Face "Purpose Paradox"
PR
01:01aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
BU
01:01aMediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020
GL
01:00aCOOP PANK : results for January 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group