Notice: Service Interruption for TNB Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) on 14 February 2020

11/02/2020
Dear valued SCMS users,
We wish to inform that the TNB Supply Chain Management System will be temporarily interrupted for maintenance activities. The interruption will be on:
-
Start Date/ time : Friday, 14 February 2020, 8.01 pm
-
End Date/ time : Rabu, 19 February 2020, 11.59 pm
-
Duration : 5 Days
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thank You.
---------------
Pengguna SCMS yang dihormati,
Untuk makluman, sistem TNB Supply Chain Management System akan mengalami gangguan disebabkan oleh kerja-kerja penyelenggaraan pada tarikh dan waktu berikut:
-
Tarikh/ Masa mula : Jumaat, 14 Februari 2020, 8.01 malam
-
Tarikh / Masa akhir : Rabu, 19 Februari 2020, 11.59 malam
-
Tempoh : 5 Hari
Segala kesulitan amatlah dikesali.
Terima kasih.
