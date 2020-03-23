Log in
Notice To Zampost Microfinance Ltd (In Liquidation) Customers

03/23/2020 | 03:27am EDT

ZAMPOST MICROFINANCE LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS

Following the Ruling of the High Court dated 13 March 2020 discharging the stay on the liquidation of Zampost Microfinance Limited and in accordance with Section 128 (3)(b) of the Banking and Financial Services Act (BFSA), the Bank of Zambia (Bank), in its capacity as Liquidator, wishes to notify all depositors, creditors, safe-custody services customers and bailors of property held by Zampost Microfinance Limited (ZMFL) (In Liquidation) that customer statements are available for collection from the premises of Zampost Microfinance Limited (In Liquidation) located at the Main Post Office, 1st Floor, corner of President and Chimwemwe Roads, Ndola.

As a result of the Court action that was taken against the Liquidator of Zampost Microfinance Limited, Customers are further advised that the deadline for filing any claims on the institution by depositors or creditors has been extended from 2 January 2020 to not later than 4 May 2020. Similarly, property that was deposited for safe-custody must be withdrawn by 4 May 2020. Any unclaimed funds and property not withdrawn in accordance with this provision shall be considered to be unclaimed funds for the purposes of the provisions of the BFSA and shall be dealt with accordingly.

In addition, all customers with outstanding loans are hereby reminded of their obligation to continue servicing their loans in accordance with their loan agreements, as failure to do so shall result in litigation. Customers who were remitting loan repayments directly to ZMFL (In Liquidation) are advised to deposit their repayments at Barclays Bank Zambia Limited and present their deposit slips to Zampost Microfinance Limited as proof of payment. The bank details are as follows:

Account Name: Zampost Microfinance Limited

Bank Details: Barclays Bank Zambia

Kitwe Branch

Account Number: 009-1200104

Swift Code: BARCZMLX

Sort Code: 020209

Customers are therefore advised to contact ZMFL (In Liquidation) for their account statements, loan statements or for filing of claims at the address below:

The Liquidation Manager

Zampost Microfinance Limited (In Liquidation)

Main Post Office, 1 Floor

Corner of President and Chimwemwe Roads

NDOLA

Telephone: +260955291162

For further information and clarification, please contact:

The Liquidation Manager

Non - Bank Financial Institutions Supervision Department

Bank of Zambia

P O Box 30080

Lusaka

Telephone: +260211399300

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:26:03 UTC
