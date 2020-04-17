Log in
Notice from the Office of the Secretary: MOAG Copper Gold Resources Inc. et al., File No. 2018-41

04/17/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
Notice from the
Office of the Secretary
Ontario
Securities
Commission

20 Queen St. W.
22nd Floor
Toronto, ON M5H 3S8 		Commission des
valeurs mobilières
de l'Ontario 		FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2020
MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No. 2018-41

TORONTO - Take notice that the hearing with respect to sanctions and costs in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on April 27, 29 and 30, 2020 will not take place as scheduled, and will proceed by way of an attendance only on April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

- 30 -
For media inquiries:
media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca
For General Inquiries:
1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca

OSC - Ontario Securities Commission published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 20:35:31 UTC
