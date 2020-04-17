Notice from the Office of the Secretary: MOAG Copper Gold Resources Inc. et al., File No. 2018-41

MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No. 2018-41
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 17, 2020
TORONTO - Take notice that the hearing with respect to sanctions and costs in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on April 27, 29 and 30, 2020 will not take place as scheduled, and will proceed by way of an attendance only on April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
- 30 -
