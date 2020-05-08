Notice governing operational and administrative issues pertaining to repurchase transactions entered into by the Corporation for Public Deposits (“CPD Operational Notice”) – May 2020

Background:

This CPD Operational Notice applies to the Master Repurchase Agreement entered into between the Corporation for Public Deposits (CPD) and its counterparties and the 2011 Global Master Repurchase Agreement to be entered into between the CPD and its counterparties, as amended from time to time ('each respectively referred to as the Agreement'). The transactions will be conducted by the Financial Markets Department (FMD) of the South African Reserve Bank (the SARB), which, in terms of an arrangement approved by the board of the CPD, is responsible for the investment of CPD funds and the subsequent transactions to this effect. In the event of any conflict between this CPD Operational Notice and the Agreement, this CPD Operational Notice shall prevail in respect of the specific transaction or transactions. All capitalised terms used in this CPD Operational Notice and not defined will have the meaning given to them in the Agreement.