Notice of Annual General Meeting in Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd

Notice is hereby given to the holders of depository receipts in respect of shares in Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd., reg. no. 50298, with registered office in Hamilton, Bermuda (the ”Company”) that an Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders shall be held on Tuesday, 21 May 2019 at 10 am CEST at Advokatfirman Vinge’s office, Stureplan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Notice to attend etc.

Holders of depository receipts wishing to attend the Meeting shall:

be listed in the register of holders of depository receipts kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, 15 May 2019; and notify the Company of the intention to attend the Meeting not later than Wednesday, 15 May 2019 by mail at the address Computershare AB, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Annual General Meeting, Box 610, SE-182 16 Danderyd, Sweden, by telephone +46 771 24 64 00 or by e-mail to agm2019@vostokemergingfinance.com. The holder of depository receipts shall state his or her name, personal or company identification number, address as well as telephone number. If a holder of depository receipts intends to be represented by proxy, the name of the proxy holder shall be stated. Information submitted in connection with the notification will be computerised and used exclusively for the Meeting. See below for additional information on the processing of personal data.

Holders of depository receipts represented by proxy shall issue dated and signed power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued on behalf of a legal entity, a certified copy of a registration certificate or a corresponding document for the legal entity shall be appended. The power of attorney in original and, where applicable, the registration certificate should be submitted to the Company by mail at the address set forth above well in advance of the Meeting. The form to use for a power of attorney can be found on www.vostokemergingfinance.com.

Holders of depository receipts who hold their receipts through nominees (Sw. förvaltare) must request a temporary registration of the voting rights in order to be able to participate at the Meeting. Holders of depository receipts who want to obtain such registration must contact the nominee regarding this well in advance of Wednesday, 15 May 2019.

Voting forms will be distributed to the holders who have complied with the above requirements and the voting form must be brought to the Meeting.

Proposed agenda

Election of Chairman for the Meeting. Preparation and approval of voting list. Approval of the agenda. Election of one or two persons to check and sign the minutes. Resolution that the Meeting has been duly convened. Presentation by the Managing Director. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor’s report as well as the consolidated annual report and the consolidated auditor’s report. Resolution in respect of

the adoption of the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet; and the appropriation of the Company’s results according to the adopted balance sheet.

Determination of the number of Directors and auditors. Determination of remuneration to the Directors and the auditors. Election of Directors and auditors. Resolution to approve the procedure of the Nomination Committee. Resolution regarding remuneration principles for the senior management. Resolution regarding long term incentive program.

adoption of long-term incentive program, amendment of the Company’s Bye-Laws, and issue incentive shares to participants.

Resolution to amend the Company’s Bye-Laws. Closing of the Meeting.

The notice and the Board's and the Nomination Committee's complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached to this press release. The notice and other documents for the Annual General Meeting can also be found on the Company’s website, www.vostokemergingfinance.com.

April 2019

The Board of Directors of Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

