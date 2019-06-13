Log in
Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) Qsource Community Partnership Grants

06/13/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

MEMPHIS, TN, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applications open Friday, June 14, 2019 for Qsource Community Partnerships (QCP), Fiscal Year 2020 (FY/20) grant-funding program. Qsource, a Tennessee-based not-for-profit healthcare consultancy established its QCP funding initiative in 2018 to support community projects that pursue improvement in health outcomes. QCP grants support health improvement projects conducted in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Applicants must be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, an accredited educational program/institution, or a governmental entity.

Qsource expects to provide funding assistance for a variety of QCP community projects and programs, through multiple grant awards of up to $20,000 each. According to the organization’s Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for its FY/20 grant cycle, Qsource will place a priority on funding new projects that exhibit potential for sustainability and are designed to drive impacts in at least one of the following priority areas to:

  • Address local community health needs
  • Serve as a catalyst for innovation
  • Improve one or more health outcomes

Interested organizations are encouraged to visit www.Qsource.org/QsourceCares for more information, including the FY/20 QCP grant application process and timing. The deadline for applicants to submit an initial Letter of Interest (LOI) is July 18, 2019. Download the full NOFA here.

In last year’s funding cycle for FY/19, Qsource awarded 13 QCP grants to support projects across multiple states in its region. Visit this web page to learn more about the 2019 QCP Award Recipients.

# # #

About Qsource:Qsource is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) healthcare quality improvement and information technology consultancy headquartered in Tennessee since 1973. Qsource provides a wide range of programs and services to assist states, organizations, patients, and providers in improving community health, improving healthcare quality and delivery, and achieving improved patient outcomes and cost savings.

Brooke Tweddell
Qsource
Media: 901-270-4870  Desk: 901-273-2646
btweddell@qsource.org

